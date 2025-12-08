8 Tiktok Trends to Try with Your Partner This December
December is the season of cosy moments, laughter and creating memories — and what better way to bond with your partner than hopping on fun TikTok couple trends? Whether you’re spending Christmas together or counting down to the New Year, these challenges are perfect for bringing out your playful side while entertaining your audience.
Not everyone likes to be on social media, but these trends can be done in your homes as well without being on the media.
Here are trending TikTok challenges you and your partner should definitely try this festive season.
1. Exchange Roles With Your Partner Challenge
This challenge is all about stepping into each other’s shoes, literally. You and your partner swap daily roles for a short video. You can switch outfits, mannerisms, accents, or even responsibilities. One partner acts like the other, mimicking how they talk, walk, or react. It’s hilarious, relatable and gives your followers a peek into your relationship dynamic.
2. Alphabet Challenge
This trend tests how well you and your partner can think on your feet together. You take turns naming items based on a category, starting from A to Z. For example: “Name fruits from A–Z, Name countries from A–Z.”
You must alternate turns and keep the rhythm going without repeating answers.It shows teamwork, intelligence and often ends in laughter when someone gets stuck.
@noahandlori Ignore our alphabet cheat sheets 😂 #alphabetchallenge #abcchallenge #couplestiktok #husbandwife #couple #trend #marriage #nailedit ♬ original sound - Noah and Lori
3. Spinning Kiss Challenge
This is a sweet and romantic December favourite. Both partners stand back-to-back and spin around when the music drops. When the song pauses, you face each other and land a kiss. The challenge is to time it perfectly with the beat. It’s cute, spontaneous and perfect for festive, romantic content.
@calebnandrea He’s SOOO dramatic 😭 #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #boyfriendreaction #relationships #calebnandrea ♬ original sound - Caleb & Andrea
4. Gift Challenge
This one taps into the Christmas spirit.Each partner secretly buys a small gift for the other. On camera, you exchange gifts and react honestly. You don’t have to necessarily put it online to enjoy it. You can make it funny, meaningful or sentimental. This builds excitement and brings out thoughtful
5. Whisper Challenge
This is a classic that never gets old. One partner wears headphones playing loud music while the other mouths a phrase. The challenge is to guess what your partner is saying just by reading their lips.The wrong guesses are usually the funniest part.
@four.nine The whisper game was wild 😂 #challenge #game #whisperchallenge #comedyvideo #humor #funny ♬ original sound - fournine
6. “Who’s Most Likely To” Challenge
A great way to learn more about each other.
You answer questions like: “Who is most likely to eat the other’s food?” “Who falls asleep first?” You both point to the person who fits the question best.
@jordynjones most likely to w the girls 🫶 @Saskia @sofia #trend ♬ Friend Group Most Likely to - Aaliyah
7. Dream Date Night Challenge
This one is perfect for couples staying in.
Each of you secretly plans a “dream at-home date”. It can be indoor picnic, movie night, candlelight dinner or board games night. Take turns enjoying each other’s planned experience.
It adds excitement without having to go out
8. Couple Dance Challenge
TikTok loves dance trends, especially partnered ones. Pick a trending song and learn a simple dance routine together. The goal isn’t perfection — it’s having fun and showing chemistry.
@calebnandrea He’s SOOO dramatic 😭 #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #boyfriendreaction #relationships #calebnandrea ♬ original sound - Caleb & Andrea
Conclusion
December is about connection, laughter and shared joy. You also don’t need a camera, lighting or followers to enjoy these challenges. The real magic is in laughing together, reconnecting and creating soft moments you’ll both remember long after December ends. Sometimes the best challenges aren’t about going viral — they’re about going deeper.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-