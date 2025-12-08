8 Tiktok Trends to Try with Your Partner This December

December is the season of cosy moments, laughter and creating memories — and what better way to bond with your partner than hopping on fun TikTok couple trends? Whether you’re spending Christmas together or counting down to the New Year, these challenges are perfect for bringing out your playful side while entertaining your audience.

Not everyone likes to be on social media, but these trends can be done in your homes as well without being on the media.

Here are trending TikTok challenges you and your partner should definitely try this festive season.

1. Exchange Roles With Your Partner Challenge

This challenge is all about stepping into each other’s shoes, literally. You and your partner swap daily roles for a short video. You can switch outfits, mannerisms, accents, or even responsibilities. One partner acts like the other, mimicking how they talk, walk, or react. It’s hilarious, relatable and gives your followers a peek into your relationship dynamic.

2. Alphabet Challenge

This trend tests how well you and your partner can think on your feet together. You take turns naming items based on a category, starting from A to Z. For example: “Name fruits from A–Z, Name countries from A–Z.”

You must alternate turns and keep the rhythm going without repeating answers.It shows teamwork, intelligence and often ends in laughter when someone gets stuck.

3. Spinning Kiss Challenge

This is a sweet and romantic December favourite. Both partners stand back-to-back and spin around when the music drops. When the song pauses, you face each other and land a kiss. The challenge is to time it perfectly with the beat. It’s cute, spontaneous and perfect for festive, romantic content.

4. Gift Challenge

This one taps into the Christmas spirit.Each partner secretly buys a small gift for the other. On camera, you exchange gifts and react honestly. You don’t have to necessarily put it online to enjoy it. You can make it funny, meaningful or sentimental. This builds excitement and brings out thoughtful

5. Whisper Challenge

This is a classic that never gets old. One partner wears headphones playing loud music while the other mouths a phrase. The challenge is to guess what your partner is saying just by reading their lips.The wrong guesses are usually the funniest part.

6. “Who’s Most Likely To” Challenge

A great way to learn more about each other.

You answer questions like: “Who is most likely to eat the other’s food?” “Who falls asleep first?” You both point to the person who fits the question best.

7. Dream Date Night Challenge

This one is perfect for couples staying in. Each of you secretly plans a “dream at-home date”. It can be indoor picnic, movie night, candlelight dinner or board games night. Take turns enjoying each other’s planned experience. It adds excitement without having to go out

8. Couple Dance Challenge

TikTok loves dance trends, especially partnered ones. Pick a trending song and learn a simple dance routine together. The goal isn’t perfection — it’s having fun and showing chemistry.

