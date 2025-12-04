10 Lucrative Businesses That Could Make You Good Money This Detty December

Detty December has evolved into one of the busiest and most commercially vibrant periods in Ghana. With holidaymakers returning from abroad, tourists exploring the country, and locals attending endless concerts, beach parties, weddings, and pop-up markets, the demand for products and services soars dramatically.

For entrepreneurs whether established or aspiring, this presents a rare opportunity to earn significant income within a short period.

Here are 15 highly profitable businesses you can start this Detty December:

1. Selling Water, Soft Drinks, and Energy Drinks

Water is an essential part of life. None can live without it. Water is a universal commodity that consumers purchase everyday. With the heat, harmattan dryness, and crowded events, people constantly need refreshments.

Setting up a cooler with chilled drinks at concerts, beaches, malls, or bus stations can double or triple your investment in a day. It is a lucrative business this Detty December. Look Sharp!

2. Portable Fan, Tissue, and Handkerchief Sales

Harmattan heat and dusty conditions make tissues, handkerchiefs, and mini rechargeable fans necessities, especially at concerts, carnivals, and nightlife hot spots.

This type of business is inexpensive to launch; all that's required is a backpack and a small inventory of products to get started

3. Food and Small Chops Catering

Food is the heartbeat of every December event: from rooftop parties to local gatherings and weddings. With people constantly on the move, quick bites such as grilled khebab, chips, spring rolls, burgers, and fried rice always sell exceptionally well.

The beauty of this business lies in its flexibility: you can set up a small stall at night markets, position yourself near busy nightlife districts, or accept bookings for private events.

The season’s high demand allows you to sell out quickly, especially when you offer quality and maintain proper packaging. Even simple options like noodles, fried yam, or gizzard skewers can bring in daily profits.

4. Cocktail and Mocktail Services

Detty December events often demand refreshing and visually appealing drinks. Mobile cocktail services are highly sought after at birthday parties, concerts, picnics, bridal showers, and outdoor weddings.

With a modest investment in drink mixers, syrups, fruits, and a stylish bar setup, you can serve crowd-favourite blends such as mojitos, margaritas, piña coladas, and creative mocktails. Social media plays a huge role in attracting customers.

Posting colourful drink videos, behind-the-scenes preparation, and event highlights can quickly boost visibility and bookings throughout the festive season

5. Photography and Videography

Photography

Everyone wants to document their December moments and this makes photography and video-graphy one of the most profitable seasonal services.

Whether it’s nightlife shots, beach experiences, fashion content, or professional event coverage, people are eager to pay for high-quality visuals. You don’t even need the latest camera. A good smartphone, impressive editing skills, and a creative eye are often enough to begin.

Offering instant photo printing, photo dumps for social media, or quick highlight videos can significantly increase your earnings.

6. Mobile Phone Charging and Power Bank Rentals

With long nights out, heavy social media use, and constant filming, phone batteries drain quickly. A mobile charging service or a power bank rental business becomes essential especially at concerts, fairs, beach festivals, and busy nightlife zones.

The model is simple: charge customers a small fee to use a power bank or plug into a secure charging box. This low-capital business offers high turnover because people simply cannot afford to have their phones die in the middle of the detty season.

7. Event Ushering and Coordination Services

The festive period comes with an explosion of events: weddings, galas, festivals, product launches, and private gatherings. These events require ushers, hosts, protocol personnel, and on-site coordinators to ensure smooth flow and organisation.

If you can put together a team, maintain professionalism, and provide excellent customer service, you can secure multiple bookings throughout December. Event organisers prefer reliable teams, and referrals come easily once your service stands out.

8. Hair Styling, Braiding, and Make-Up Services

December is a peak season for beauty businesses. People preparing for weddings, photo shoots, graduations, and concerts want to look their absolute best.

Services such as wig installation, knotless braids, ponytails, loc maintenance, and soft glam make-up are in exceptionally high demand. As a creative professional, you can operate from home, offer mobile services, or partner with photographers, fashion stylists, or event planners.

Offering festive packages for example, “concert glam” or “bridal season deals" makes the service even more attractive.

9. Transport and Ride-Hailing Services

Traffic intensifies in major cities during Detty December, and finding a ride becomes a challenge for many revellers. If you have access to a vehicle, you can provide transport services for airport pick-ups, late-night drop-offs, inter-city travel, weddings, group outings, or tours.

Tourists, in particular, are willing to pay more for comfort, safety, and convenience. Even partnering with hotels, or event promoters can guarantee steady clients throughout the season.

10. Gift Hampers, Food Trays, and Surprise Packages

December is a gifting season. People exchange presents, prepare hampers for loved ones, and celebrate milestones. Offering curated gift boxes, breakfast-in-bed trays, fruit baskets, or romantic surprise setups is highly profitable.

Creativity is key: use festive themes, personalised notes, customised packaging, and trendy arrangements. These gifts are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, homecomings, apologies, and corporate thank-you gestures.

