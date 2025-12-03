Meet 5 Young Stars Putting Ghana on the Global Map

Every so often, a generation emerges with a certain spark: a bold, unmistakable energy that announces itself long before adulthood arrives. In Ghana today, that spark flickers brightly in the eyes of children whose talents have carried them far beyond classrooms and neighbourhood stages, straight onto global screens, galleries, and international spotlights

Advertisement

Advertisement

From an infant artist breaking world records, to a deaf dancer inspiring millions, to a science prodigy teaching the world from his bedroom lab, these children are rewriting the narrative of what it means to be young, Ghanaian, and exceptional.

They are proof that brilliance knows no age and Ghana is proudly on the world’s lips because of them. Here are five incredible kids putting Ghana on the global map:

1. Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah: The Baby Who Paints His Way Into History

One-year-old Ace-Liam

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not every day that a toddler becomes a global sensation, yet Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah managed to do exactly that before he could even form full sentences. When his mother first handed him a paintbrush, she thought it would simply keep him busy for a few minutes.

Instead, she unknowingly introduced the world to one of the youngest creative geniuses of our time. At just 1 year and 152 days, Ace-Liam became the Youngest Male Artist in the World, a Guinness World Record that sent shock waves across Ghana and beyond.

His paintings are full of motion: wild reds, calm blues, joyful yellows swirling like emotions too big for a toddler to speak, so he paints them instead. Beyond the canvas, Ace-Liam has captured hearts globally. Invitations for exhibitions, international art features, and a special honour at the UK Parliament are only the beginning.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s most striking is how naturally his gift flows: painting for him is play, expression, and joy wrapped into one. His story is a reminder that creativity has no age limit, and Ghana’s rich artistic future is blossoming brighter than ever.

2. Sean the Science Kid: The Young Brain Powering Global Curiosity

If curiosity had a face, it would be Sean’s. With wide-eyed enthusiasm and a passion for discovery, Sean the Science Kid has become one of the most inspiring young science communicators in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just ten years old, Sean Atitsogbe is doing what many adults struggle to do; make science exciting. With his signature lab coat, his bright smile and his confident explanations of everything from the human brain to physics, Sean has built a global audience of millions.

Born in Ghana and raised partly in the United States, Sean bridges cultures effortlessly as he breaks down complex scientific concepts into fun lessons kids relate to. What started as fun home videos became a worldwide phenomenon.

His online following spans millions, and his intellect has earned him interviews with top global figures, including CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Whether he’s wearing a lab coat, holding a model of the human brain, or performing experiments in his backyard, Sean radiates confidence and brilliance.

READ ALSO: How To Stay Healthy As The Dry Harmattan Season Approaches

Parents admire him. Children adore him. Educators praise him. And Ghana beams with pride. Sean’s rise signals a shift, African children aren’t just being inspired by science; they are inspiring the world through science.

3. Nakeeyat Dramani: The Poet Who Touched a Nation

When Nakeeyat Dramani stepped onto the Talented Kidz stage at age seven, Ghana witnessed the birth of a star. Her poetic delivery, emotional intelligence and stage presence were astonishing for someone so young.

Beyond being crowned the show’s winner, Nakeeyat’s impact came from her ability to blend childhood innocence with profound storytelling. Her poems often touched on themes of unity, culture and identity, reminding audiences that Ghanaian children understand the world in powerful, thoughtful ways.

Now a teenager, Nakeeyat continues to shine as a rising cultural figure. She maintains an impressive presence on social media, where fans admire her evolving artistry, confidence and elegance.

Even as she focuses on her education, her brand continues to grow, an example of how young Ghanaian girls can excel both academically and creatively. For many children, she represents possibility. For Ghana, she is proof that its artistic spirit can find a voice at any age.

Her aspiration is to become the future president of Ghana. Such big dreams and high aspirations in young girls are a great source of inspiration for many others.

4. Jude Kofie: The Autistic Prodigy Who Plays the World Like a Piano

Every once in a generation, a musical prodigy emerges and leaves the world stunned. For the Ghanaian diaspora, that prodigy is Jude Kofie. Living in Colorado and born to Ghanaian parents, Jude discovered his extraordinary ability almost accidentally.

READ ALSO: How To Stay Healthy As The Dry Harmattan Season Approaches

He found an old keyboard in the house and began playing tunes he heard on TV perfectly. His father thought it was a coincidence… until Jude kept repeating the miracle again and again. It soon became clear that Jude had perfect pitch, one of the rarest abilities in music.

His talent caught the attention of neighbours, musicians, and eventually millions online. A professional piano tuner, overwhelmed by the boy’s gift, even bought Jude a grand piano, ensuring he had an instrument worthy of his brilliance.

Despite being autistic, Jude communicates fluently through music. His compositions are expressive and pure - full of richness and emotion. His gift earned him a grand piano donated by a stranger, global awards, and even a prestigious scholarship to study classical and jazz music.

Jude is showing the world that neurodiversity and genius can coexist beautifully. Through every note he plays, Jude brings Ghanaian talent into global concert halls.

Abigail: The Hearing-Impaired Dancer Whose Silence Moves Millions

Abigail’s story is one that touches the heart long after you hear it. Born hearing-impaired, she grew up in a world without sound, yet she became one of Ghana’s most extraordinary child dancers.

Her journey to winning Talented Kidz Season 14 was nothing short of inspiring. Abigail learned to dance by feeling vibrations, watching movement and trusting her body. She danced not through sound, but through intuition.

Her performances were powerful, expressive and full of life. Week after week, she defied expectations, proving that disability is simply another form of uniqueness. When she was crowned the winner, Ghana celebrated not just her victory, but her courage.

Her biggest global splash came when she joined dance star Afronitaaa to perform on Britain’s Got Talent, where millions watched her grace, rhythm and resilience unfold on stage.

Her story travelled across continents, touching hearts and elevating Ghana’s reputation for fostering inclusive, world-class talent. Abigail is more than a dancer: she is a symbol. A message. A reminder that dreams don’t need perfect conditions to grow.

Conclusion