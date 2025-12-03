11 Ways to Save Yourself from Accra’s Terrible December Traffic Jams

December in Accra is a unique experience, the city feels like a festival ground. There are concerts, family gatherings, weddings, night markets, and an influx of returnees and tourists ready for “Detty December.”

The energy is unmatched… and unfortunately, so is the traffic. Routes that normally take ten minutes suddenly require an hour. Simple errands become epic quests. And making it to an event on time? Nearly impossible unless you’re strategic.

Here are 10 detailed ways to survive (and even outsmart) Accra’s infamous December gridlocks.

1. Move Early - Very Early

December mornings in Accra are peaceful compared with the chaos that descends later in the day. If you hit the road around 6 a.m., you’ll glide past areas that become absolute no-go zones by mid-morning. Even 7 a.m. can be pushing your luck.

Moving early also helps you conserve energy, both physical and mental. Instead of starting your day stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic under the rising heat, you begin with a cleaner head space.

Whether you are heading to work, picking someone from the airport, or running errands, those early-hours drives are your best chance at avoiding delays. Think of it as reclaiming your time before the city fully wakes.

2. Avoid Peak “Event O’Clock”

Accra develops its own unique rush hours in December. After the standard 4–7 p.m. traffic, there’s a second wave as people head to concerts, dinners and club nights — then yet another wave when they’re all heading home.

If you travel during these windows, you’ll almost certainly get stuck. Planning your movements outside these periods can save significant time. For example, arrive at your evening event earlier and grab a meal nearby, or delay your departure home until traffic thins out. Timing is everything, and adjusting your schedule slightly can transform your entire December experience.

3. Learn the Back Routes Like a Local

Google Maps is useful, but Accra locals possess a special kind of navigation wisdom. They know which narrow lanes will bypass a jam, which neighbourhood routes are paved (and which aren’t), and which shortcuts are reliable even at peak season.

Learning these routes can significantly cut down travel time. Spend a weekend exploring alternative paths through areas like Osu, East Legon, Dzorwulu, Cantonments and Spintex.



Ask friends for their favourite shortcuts. Even one good bypass can save you from sitting in gridlock for half an hour. This knowledge becomes golden in December.

4. Carpool with Friends — One Car Is Better Than Four

Group outings are part of the season, and most people end up moving together anyway. But when everyone drives separately, the group unintentionally contributes to the very traffic they complain about.

Carpooling reduces the number of cars on the road and drastically simplifies the logistics of parking, which becomes a nightmare in December. It also makes the ride more enjoyable.

There’s something comforting about being stuck in traffic with people you can chat, laugh and snack with, rather than suffering alone behind your steering wheel. One vehicle, one parking trouble, one exit route, it just makes sense.

5. Use Ride-Hailing Apps Strategically

Uber, Bolt, Yango and other ride-hailing services can be lifesavers, but December requires strategy. Prices surge frequently, drivers cancel often due to heavy traffic, and long wait times are common.

To minimise inconvenience, try scheduling rides in advance, especially for important events like concerts or airport trips. Meeting your driver at a main road instead of asking them to navigate tight inner streets also helps prevent delays.

And if prices surge, don’t panic, waiting just ten minutes can sometimes cut the fare significantly. In December, patience is both a currency and a survival tool.

6. Keep Emergency Essentials in Your Car

December traffic is unpredictable. You could be on the Spintex Road, the Tema Motorway, or the Liberation Road flyover and suddenly find yourself motionless for ages. Having essentials in your car makes a huge difference.

Keep water to stay hydrated, snacks to prevent hunger frustration, a power bank to ensure your phone doesn’t die mid-navigation, and tissues or wipes for life’s little emergencies. Spare cash also comes in handy for unexpected parking fees or tolls.

7. Work Remotely When You Can

Not every journey is necessary during peak hours. If you have the option to work remotely, even partially, it can save you hours. Rather than battling heavy traffic from one side of the city to another, relocate your work temporarily.

Choose a café close to your next appointment, or stay put in a quieter neighbourhood and avoid the madness altogether. Many people underestimate how much time they lose daily in December traffic. Remote work even for a few hours can make your days more efficient and far less stressful.

8. Check Social Media for Real-Time Traffic Updates

In Accra, social media (especially Twitter/X) serves as a kind of unofficial traffic radio station. People routinely post live updates from major roads, alerting others about accidents, roadblocks, processions or sudden gridlocks.

Before heading out, a quick scan can help you avoid entering a disaster zone. Some accounts even provide continuous traffic updates throughout the day. It’s the modern Accra equivalent of asking, “Which road is free?” but with real-time, crowd-sourced accuracy.

9. Pick Your Venues Wisely

Not all hot spots are equal in December. Some locations are notorious for creating bottlenecks because of limited parking, narrow access roads or heavy foot traffic. Meanwhile, other venues have much smoother entry and exit routes.

If you have options for lunch, a hangout, or an evening out, choose venues that are more accessible. Even a place with slightly less hype but better traffic flow can save you hours. December is not the month to be trapped in a car park queue for 45 minutes after an event. Venue choice is strategy.

10. Shop Online Instead of Driving Into Town

One of the smartest ways to escape Accra’s notorious December traffic is to ditch the physical shopping trips and go digital. December in Accra is packed with events, returning diasporans, tourists, and last-minute holiday shoppers

Malls like Accra Mall, Junction Mall, and West Hills become extremely congested, turning what should be a quick errand into a two-hour crawl. By shopping online, you avoid the gridlock entirely.

Online platforms in Ghana such as Jumia, Melcom Online, Supermart, Kikuu, and even Instagram or WhatsApp vendors allow you to buy almost everything: groceries, clothing, electronics, gifts, décor, and even last-minute party supplies.

Many offer same-day or next-day delivery, which means you can get what you need without fighting for parking or sitting in a GoSlow for half your day. Shopping online also helps you plan better.

Instead of driving from shop to shop looking for the right item or price, you can compare products from multiple stores within minutes. Many vendors run December promotions, so you often save money as well as time. And with mobile money payments being widely accepted, you don’t even need to queue at the ATM.

11. Accept It — and Turn It into a Vibe

Sometimes, despite all your planning, you’ll still end up stuck. That’s just how December in Accra works. At that point, you can either grow frustrated or turn the moment into a mini escape. Build an excellent playlist, line up your favourite podcasts, or catch up with a friend over a hands-free call.

Roll down the windows, enjoy the evening air, and remind yourself that the city feels alive for a reason. If you’re going to be stuck, you might as well turn it into something enjoyable.

Conclusion