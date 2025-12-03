MoH gives newly posted medical officers a December 12 deadline to report to duty stations

The Ministry of Health has issued a firm reminder to all newly posted medical officers who have not yet reported to their duty stations to do so by Friday, 12th December 2025, stressing that the extended deadline will not be shifted further.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Ministry said the extension is intended to give every officer “adequate opportunity to report,” noting that the timely deployment of medical doctors is crucial to strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

“We commend all medical officers who have already reported to their designated duty stations,” the Ministry said, adding that those yet to report must comply within the given period.

The Ministry emphasised that the postings are not meant to punish any medical officer but are part of a national strategy to ensure equitable distribution of health professionals.

“The postings are not punitive,” they are essential measures to achieve fair coverage across all regions, especially under served areas,” the statement read.

The Ministry also appealed to families and relatives of the medical officers to support them in settling into their assigned communities.

“We encourage families to assist officers in embracing and adjusting to their postings, particularly in districts where their skills are urgently needed,” it added.

As part of broader updates, the Ministry revealed that over 6,000 newly recruited nurses have received their salaries, representing the first batch of payments under a nationwide recruitment of 13,500 nurses.

It assured the public that “all outstanding administrative matters will be duly addressed” to ensure every recruited nurse is fully integrated and paid.

The Ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to providing incentives for medical officers and other health workers posted to rural and deprived areas.

It called on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to play an active role by offering key support.

“We call on MMDCEs to provide critical incentives such as accommodation, transport support, and basic amenities to attract and retain medical officers in their districts,” it said, referencing the Human Resource Posting Guidelines.

The Ministry was unequivocal about the recent deployments: “No changes will be made to the recent postings.”