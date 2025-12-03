NSS registration system to shut on Friday, but 50% of service personnel have yet to report

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that its registration portal will be officially shut down on Friday, following what officials describe as an unusually low reporting rate among deployed 2024/2025 service personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Operations, Fuseini Donkor, only half of posted graduates have completed mandatory registration, despite multiple reminders issued nationwide.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, Mr. Donkor expressed concern over the widespread delays, revealing that regional NSS offices across the country are virtually idle because a large number of personnel are refusing to report to their assigned institutions.

By Friday, we are closing the system,

Advertisement

Advertisement

he cautioned.

Today is Wednesday, and 50% of them have not reported. Our system can take even a million, but they must report and register.

Personnel Delaying Intentionally to Influence Postings

The Deputy NSS Director-General criticised what he described as deliberate attempts by some prospective personnel to bypass official procedures. According to him, many graduates intentionally refuse to report because they hope to pay intermediaries later to alter their postings.

The frustration they are giving to the system is becoming too much,

Advertisement

Advertisement

he lamented.

Most of the regional offices are just sitting there doing nothing because somebody thinks, I will bring money, I will change it for you.’ Please, by Friday, we are locking the system.

This mirrors long-standing concerns NSS management has raised in previous years, where middlemen and unauthorised agents exploited desperate graduates by promising to “secure better postings” for a fee. In recent months, the NSS has reiterated that posting alterations are strictly regulated and only considered on medical or humanitarian grounds, subject to official verification.

NSS Improving Systems Amid Recurrent Challenges

According to reports, the NSS has been overhauling its systems to curb fraud and improve efficiency: In July 2024, the Scheme launched a digital certificate platform to streamline processes and eliminate forgery. The NSS also issued warnings earlier this year about fraudulent social media accounts advertising paid posting changes. The pattern appears to be continuing this year, prompting the firm deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NSS to Update Public as Deadline Looms

With Friday approaching, the Scheme says it will provide additional updates to ensure all service personnel understand the implications of non-compliance. Those who fail to register risk forfeiting their service year, which could delay job opportunities and bar them from institutions that require NSS certificates for employment.