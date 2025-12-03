High Court's judgment is sound; your appeal will be dead on arrival – Lawyer to Akosua Serwaa

Legal practitioner Samuel Kissiedu has praised the recent High Court ruling in the case involving Highlife legend Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, describing it as a technically robust judgment that may prove challenging to overturn on appeal.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on 1 December 2025, Mr Kissiedu noted that the matter presented the court with a range of complex legal questions, including inheritance, succession, the nature of the marriage in dispute and conflict-of-laws issues, particularly because the couple were said to have married outside Ghana.

He explained that the Court’s conclusions relied heavily on legal technicalities, most of which worked to the disadvantage of the plaintiff, Akosua Serwaa.

“Lumba’s case raised a number of technical issues,” he said. “There were questions around inheritance, succession, the type of marriage involved, and conflict of laws, conflict of laws came in because they’re Ghanaians but married abroad. It’s actually a very interesting judgment.”

Mr Kissiedu added that, having read the ruling in full, he believed it was “a solid judgment,” emphasising that procedural missteps severely weakened the plaintiff’s arguments.

“I’ve gone through everything and, so far, it has been a solid judgment. When you examine it carefully, you’ll realise that it was the technicalities that defeated the plaintiff, Akosua Serwaa. I cannot say exactly why that happened,” he noted.

“Perhaps the speed of the trial affected their preparation and they couldn’t organise their case properly, I’m not entirely sure. But the judge was clearly dissatisfied with the number of issues that arose.”

He also revealed that concerns over the authenticity of certain documents, particularly the marriage certificate, were raised early in the proceedings, yet the plaintiff’s legal team failed to address them.

“From the very day the court sat on the injunction application and dismissed it, it became clear that there were problems with some of the documents relating to the marriage certificate. The judge expected the lawyer to take the opportunity to put things in order and correct those matters,” he explained.

Samuel continued: “They needed to authenticate the documents that required authentication. They should have applied for the original or obtained certified true copies. All of that should have been sorted before the trial began.”

