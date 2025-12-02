10 African Songs Your Christmas Playlist Isn’t Complete Without

With the holiday season fast approaching, it might be time to breathe new life into your Christmas playlist, this year, with the colourful, soul-stirring sounds of Africa.

Across the continent, artists have blended traditional festive themes with local rhythms, gospel harmonies and modern Afrobeats flair, creating music that captures both the spirit of Christmas and Africa’s rich cultural heartbeat.

The West African nation will be alive with the spirit of Detty December.Since 2019, Ghana has gained a reputation for hosting returnees and members of the diaspora each December. Beyond tourist sites, visitors eagerly look forward to the numerous concerts scheduled during this time, with many planning their visits around these concert dates.

To make your Christmas unforgettable, here are the top hits your experience.

1.“The Blessing” — Soweto Gospel Choir

Infused with layered harmonies and traditional African rhythms, this uplifting Christmas hymn celebrates gratitude and hope. The Soweto Gospel Choir’s trademark energy brings spiritual depth to the season.

2.“Merry Christmas, Darling” — Timi Dakolo ft. Emeli Sandé

Released in 2019, this soulful collaboration blends Timi Dakolo’s warm vocals with Emeli Sandé’s smooth, emotive delivery, creating a modern romantic Christmas favourite.

3.“Christmas Is Here” — Teni

Teni captures the excitement and communal joy of the season in this upbeat 2018 release, which celebrates festive gatherings and simple pleasures.

4.“Merry Christmas” — Waje

Waje’s unmistakable voice brings a rich Nigerian flavour to a beautifully arranged festive tune.

5.“Afrobeat Christmas” — Prinx Emmanuel

Released in 2022, this energetic track fuses elements of Hark the Herald and Little Drummer Boy with contemporary Afrobeats, making it instantly radio-ready.

6.“Christmas in Tadi” — KODA

KODA blends highlife rhythms with Silent Night and O Holy Night in this reflective piece featuring guitars, pianos and traditional Ghanaian drums.

7.“Christmas Night” — Niiella

The UK-based Ghanaian singer, known for her appearance on BET’s Sunday Best, delivers a melodious and soulful choral piece celebrating the birth of Christ.

8.“Christmas Sometin” — Simi ft. Baby Deja

In this sweet Afro-Pop track, Simi features her daughter Deja, sharing messages of love and kindness for the season.

9.“Jingle Bell” — Korede Bello

Korede Bello gives Jingle Bells a lively Nigerian makeover, complete with playful lyrics and a feel-good tempo.

10.“Jingle Bell” — Tunde Ednut ft. Davido, Tiwa Savage & Seun Kuti

A star-packed Afrobeats collaboration that blends Christmas cheer with infectious energy.

Africa’s creativity and cultural richness shine through in every festive song. These tracks offer a refreshing alternative to Western Christmas staples, while still celebrating the joy, hope and message of the season.

Beyond the stories of Christ’s birth, many African Christmas songs capture the reality of the holiday on the continent, sunny weather, family gatherings, laughter, and community bonding. At their heart, these songs remind us that Christmas is about love, unity and celebration.