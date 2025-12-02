Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after court rules she’s not Daddy Lumba’s only wife

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has spoken publicly for the first time since her court dispute with Odo Broni concluded.

In a TikTok video, Akosua Serwaa reflected on the aftermath of her unexpected defeat in court. She extended heartfelt thanks to those who had stood firmly beside her, including the widely discussed group known as the “legal wives” and several notable supporters such as Evangelist Papa Shee.

“This is Akosua Serwaa Fosuh speaking to thank you all. First, I thank God and every social-media platform. I also thank Ghanaians, all the legal wives and their husbands who supported us. I cannot mention everyone by name. My special thanks also go to Evangelist Papa Shee,” she said.

She continued by acknowledging the overwhelming display of solidarity she had received: “I never knew I had so many people who cared for me, but you have all shown me genuine love. You have fought for me, and I am on my knees thanking every one of you. Let us stay united, and victory will come.”

Akosua Serwaa hinted that she may pursue an appeal, assuring her supporters that the outcome could ultimately swing in her favour.

Her comments follow the ruling delivered on 28 November, when the Kumasi High Court dismissed her application to be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s sole lawful spouse. Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, who presided over the case, concluded that Akosua Serwaa and her legal team had not adequately established the validity of the couple’s alleged civil marriage in Germany.

The judge criticised the legal team for failing to provide an expert witness to clarify German law to the court, noting that a Ghanaian court cannot be expected to interpret foreign legal systems without proper evidence. As she explained in her judgment: “A court is presumed to be conversant only with the laws of its own jurisdiction and can apply only its domestic law. Foreign law is treated as a matter of fact, not law, and therefore must be proven, usually through an expert witness or relevant evidence.”

Justice Smith Arthur also drew attention to procedural issues surrounding the documents submitted. She ultimately agreed with the defence that the purported marriage certificate could not be accepted. “Upon reviewing Exhibit B and B1, the alleged marriage certificate and its translation, as well as the supposed original later produced for comparison, the court concurs with counsel for the defendants that the document holds no probative value. It is a foreign document bearing a foreign official’s signature,” she ruled.

The judge concluded that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni are to be regarded as spouses of Daddy Lumba and must each perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

