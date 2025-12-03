Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter and younger siblings invite public to his funeral

Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has extended an invitation to fans and the general public to attend her father’s funeral, which is set for 13 December 2025.

Her announcement was delivered in a video recorded at the musician’s East Legon home shortly after she arrived in Ghana on 30 November 2025.

In the footage, Denise is seen dressed in traditional mourning attire, seated beside an elderly gentleman, while two of her younger siblings, children of Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, stand behind her.

Daddy Lumba

Speaking on behalf of the family, she said: “Hello, my name is Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late Charles Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba. I am here representing my entire family today. We would like to warmly invite you to my father’s funeral, which will take place on 13 December in Kumasi. We welcome all well-wishers and mourners to join us in celebrating his life.”

The final funeral rites for Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known affectionately across Ghana as Daddy Lumba, were recently rescheduled from the original date of 6 December to 13 December.

The change followed a meeting held on 10 November 2025 at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace, where a newly constituted funeral committee, chaired by Dadiesoabahene, was tasked with overseeing arrangements.

During the meeting, Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Brempomaa, called for a postmortem, expressing concern about whether foul play might have contributed to her brother’s death. She also asked that the burial and funeral be postponed until the examination results are released to confirm the precise cause.

Watch the video below: