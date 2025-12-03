Advertisement

Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter and younger siblings invite public to his funeral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:07 - 03 December 2025
Advertisement

Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has extended an invitation to fans and the general public to attend her father’s funeral, which is set for 13 December 2025.

Advertisement

Her announcement was delivered in a video recorded at the musician’s East Legon home shortly after she arrived in Ghana on 30 November 2025.

READ MORE: 10 African Songs Your Christmas Playlist Isn’t Complete Without

In the footage, Denise is seen dressed in traditional mourning attire, seated beside an elderly gentleman, while two of her younger siblings, children of Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, stand behind her.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the family, she said: “Hello, my name is Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late Charles Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba. I am here representing my entire family today. We would like to warmly invite you to my father’s funeral, which will take place on 13 December in Kumasi. We welcome all well-wishers and mourners to join us in celebrating his life.”

READ MORE: Grammys manager who ruled Moliy’s 'Shake It to the Max' ineligible sacked

The final funeral rites for Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known affectionately across Ghana as Daddy Lumba, were recently rescheduled from the original date of 6 December to 13 December.

The change followed a meeting held on 10 November 2025 at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace, where a newly constituted funeral committee, chaired by Dadiesoabahene, was tasked with overseeing arrangements.

READ MORE: Prophet Prince Osei says poor communication ended marriage with Empress Gifty

Advertisement

During the meeting, Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Brempomaa, called for a postmortem, expressing concern about whether foul play might have contributed to her brother’s death. She also asked that the burial and funeral be postponed until the examination results are released to confirm the precise cause.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Binance Launches ‘Binance Junior’ Crypto Savings Account for Kids and Teens
Business
03.12.2025
Binance Launches ‘Binance Junior’ Crypto Savings Account for Kids and Teens
Elom Tettey-Tamaklo
News
03.12.2025
Harvard employs Ghanaian Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, who was charged over a viral anti-Israel protest
High Court's judgment is sound; your appeal will be dead on arrival – Lawyer to Akosua Serwaa
Entertainment
03.12.2025
High Court's judgment is sound; your appeal will be dead on arrival – Lawyer to Akosua Serwaa
England Lionesses beat Black Queens 2–0 in Southampton friendly
Sports
03.12.2025
England Lionesses beat Black Queens 2–0 in Southampton friendly
Uncertainty deepens as U.S. freezes Green Card and citizenship applications for 19 countries
News
03.12.2025
Uncertainty deepens as U.S. freezes Green Card and citizenship applications for 19 countries
Kofi Okyere Darko gives personal reasons he’s not a great fan of Detty December
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Kofi Okyere Darko gives personal reasons he’s not a great fan of Detty December