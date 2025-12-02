Concerned Citizens petition US Embassy to help extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana as online signatures surge

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Ghana has petitioned the United States Embassy in Accra, urging American authorities to cooperate with Ghana’s government to facilitate the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been formally charged with corruption and economic crimes.

The petition, dated 2 December 2025, appeals to the Embassy to assist in verifying Mr Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, support collaboration between US and Ghanaian authorities, and fast-track the processing of any formal extradition request. The group emphasised that it was not declaring the former minister guilty, but insisting that “the law must take its course.”

“Justice must not depend on geography. Let the law work,” the petition stated. According to the petitioners, Mr Ofori-Atta’s absence from the country is delaying the criminal process and undermining national efforts to strengthen accountability.

The petition, which is currently circulating online, has gathered more than six hundred signatures at the time of this publication, with organisers urging Ghanaians at home and abroad to support the call for extradition. Social media posts promoting the petition continue to trend on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

OSP Charges Ofori-Atta, SML and Six Others with 78 Counts

The petition follows significant developments in the ongoing corruption probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). The OSP has officially charged Mr Ofori-Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), and six other high-ranking officials for corruption and corruption-related offences. In total, 78 counts have been levelled against the accused persons. Those charged include: Ernest Darko Akore (67) – Chef de Cabinet to the Minister of Finance





Emmanuel Kofi Nti (66) – Former Commissioner-General, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)





Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah (64) – Former Commissioner-General, GRA





Isaac Crentsil (63) – Former Commissioner, Customs Division of GRA





Kwadwo Damoah (65) – Former Commissioner, Customs Division of GRA





Evans Adusei (62) – CEO and beneficial owner of SML





Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) – The beneficiary company



The charges stem from a wide-ranging investigation into contracts awarded to SML between 2017 and 2024, which prosecutors describe as part of a coordinated “criminal enterprise” allegedly designed to defraud the state.

Inside the Alleged ‘Criminal Enterprise’

According to the OSP, the accused persons were involved in a sophisticated scheme characterised by:

1. Illegal Procurement

Contracts were allegedly awarded to SML through single-source procurement without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Board and, in certain cases, Parliament.

2. False Pretences

Investigators say the contracts were secured through misrepresentations, including false claims about SML’s technical capacity, financial backing, and supposed proprietary technology from multinational partner COTECNA S.A.

3. Payments Without Work

SML was allegedly placed on an automatic payment system, causing the state to make substantial payments despite no evidence of work done.

4. Abuse of Office

Officials are accused of using their public positions to benefit SML and its owner. The OSP documents multiple contracts and significant financial losses: Over GHS 1.4 billion in alleged losses from contracts awarded and paid for between 2017 and 2024





A halted upstream petroleum and minerals audit contract valued at more than US$2.79 billion, which could have resulted in additional losses had payments commenced

Government Termination of SML Contracts

On 31 October, President John Mahama ordered the immediate termination of all contracts with SML following the completion of the OSP investigation. The government said the decision underscores its commitment to transparency and proper management of public resources.

The Finance Ministry has been instructed to ensure that all termination procedures comply fully with financial and legal requirements.