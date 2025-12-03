Binance Launches ‘Binance Junior’ Crypto Savings Account for Kids and Teens

Binance today announced the launch of Binance Junior , a new parent-controlled app and sub-account for kids and teens, ages 6-17, that offers parents a family-centric platform to build crypto wealth and savings, helping prepare their children for a digital financial future. Binance Junior allows parents to open and manage crypto savings accounts on behalf of their children, enabling young users to save and earn crypto in the account through Binance Flexible Simple Earn, while restricting trading activities to ensure safety.

Parents can fund the Binance Junior account via their master account or through on-chain transfers. By offering controlled early exposure to savings and digital assets, Binance Junior empowers parents to invest in their children’s financial future and nurture positive saving habits. As crypto becomes increasingly integrated with mainstream finance, this new product aims to provide young users with a strong foundation in personal finance and digital asset education, promoting long-term financial literacy and readiness for the evolving economic landscape.