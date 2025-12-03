A strategic investment in Accra’s real estate growth

As Accra continues to attract multinational firms, diplomatic missions, and tourists, the demand for luxury serviced accommodation is on the rise. The Address positions investors at the centre of this growth, offering a sustainable investment option in one of the most secure real estate segments.

Strategically located in Accra’s prestigious Roman Ridge, The Address is close to the international airport and the city’s leading business and diplomatic hubs. Resident will enjoy premium amenities and a range of leisure facilities that rival five-star hotels. This underpins its strength as an income-generating asset, appealing to a steady market of business travellers, expatriates, and long-stay guests seeking premium accommodation.

For investors seeking a secure, scalable, and lifestyle-enriching real estate opportunity, The Address's serviced apartments deliver precisely that. This model offers investors;

An app-based reporting system for rental tracking and transparency.

A professionally managed income-generating property when not in use.

A luxury apartment in the city to enjoy personally whenever desired

Each apartment will be delivered fully fitted, move-in ready, and supported by dedicated hospitality management that handles bookings, maintenance, and guest services. This hands-free approach ensures investors earn consistent rental income without the hassle of daily operations.

The Address provides assets that generate steady income and appreciate over time. Enjoy flexible usage and hassle-free ownership with all operational aspects managed for you.