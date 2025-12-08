Cole Palmer absence explained as Chelsea manage his return ahead of Atalanta clash

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was notably missing from the club’s training session on Monday, raising questions ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting with Atalanta. However, the club has clarified that the decision to leave him out was precautionary and formed part of a carefully managed return-to-fitness plan, not the result of a new injury setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Kofi Adams champions Africa at 2025 World Conference on Doping in Sport

Palmer has endured a difficult spell on the sidelines this season, first suffering a groin injury that kept him out for several weeks, followed by a freak accident at home in which he fractured his little toe. The combination of injuries forced the England international to miss a total of 14 matches, severely interrupting his momentum after a bright start under manager Enzo Maresca.

After more than two months out, Palmer made his long-awaited return in Chelsea’s 3–1 defeat to Leeds United on December 3, coming off the bench to get his first minutes since his initial layoff. He then earned a place in the starting line-up against Bournemouth on Saturday, playing 58 minutes in the goalless draw as the club began reintegrating him into competitive action.

Chelsea’s medical team, however, are determined to avoid rushing the young star back into full-intensity training. According to reports, Palmer’s absence from Monday’s session was pre-planned and designed to allow him additional recovery time as part of an “integrated return” schedule. The club is monitoring his workload closely, ensuring the player builds fitness safely without risking a recurrence of either his groin or toe injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Palmer will not feature in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Atalanta, his long-term prognosis remains positive. The club expects him to be ready for their Premier League trip to Goodison Park, where they face Everton on December 13.

This cautious approach is seen as essential given Palmer’s importance in the team and his value as one of Chelsea’s key attacking assets. Palmer’s gradual reintegration mirrors Chelsea’s broader strategy this season: prioritising player welfare and long-term fitness over immediate availability.

With a packed fixture list and the club seeking stability, managing his return carefully could prove beneficial as the Blues navigate both domestic and European commitments. As Chelsea continue to adapt under Maresca’s system, Palmer’s return to full fitness will be a welcome boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement