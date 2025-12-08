Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend

Ghanaian footballers across Europe delivered standout performances over the weekend, reaffirming their growing impact on the global stage as the 2025/26 season intensifies. From the Premier League to the Austrian Bundesliga and Germany’s second tier, several Black Stars players grabbed headlines with goals, assists, and dominant displays that continue to enhance Ghana’s reputation in world football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kudus shines as Tottenham secure vital Premier League win

Mohammed Kudus continued his influential run of form for Tottenham Hotspur, delivering a lively performance in Spurs’ 2–0 win over Brentford. The Ghanaian midfielder was central to Tottenham’s attacking flow, linking play with precision and demonstrating the creativity that has made him one of the Premier League’s most exciting players this season. His contributions drew praise from analysts, who highlighted his growing maturity and consistency in England’s top flight.

Mohammed Kudus

Baidoo on target for Salzburg

In Austria, rising star Edmund Baidoo found the back of the net for Red Bull Salzburg in their 2–0 victory over BW Linz. The forward’s composed finish added to his growing tally and showcased why he is considered one of Ghana’s most promising young attacking prospects.

Edmund Baidoo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwarteng Provides Match-Winning Assist in Germany

VfL Bochum’s Moritz-Broni Kwarteng made an immediate impact in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, coming off the bench to deliver the assist that secured a 1–0 win over Arminia Bielefeld. His creativity in the final third and ability to change the tempo of the game demonstrated the depth of Ghana’s talent pool across Europe. The midfielder’s performance earned positive ratings from the German press and solidified his role as an important squad asset.

Moritz-Broni Kwarteng

Semenyo delivers workmanlike display for Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo was in action for AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League match against Chelsea, playing the full 90 minutes and registering a solid, energetic display. He scored in the 4th minute of the match but was disallowed for offside. Although Bournemouth failed to secure a win, Semenyo’s commitment, pressing intensity, and movement on the flanks earned him commendable reviews. His season continues to be marked by steady improvement as he cements his place as a reliable attacking threat.

Antoine Semenyo

Jordan Ayew, Issahaku also Feature

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew featured in Leicester City’s 3-1 victory against Derby. In the same match, Fatawu Issahaku also featured, playing 78 minutes. and Joseph Paintsil, who all participated in their respective league matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Ayew

Fatawu Issahaku