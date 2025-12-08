Advertisement

GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:50 - 08 December 2025
The Ghana Premier League is beginning to take shape as matchday 12 delivered drama, surprise results, and shifting momentum across the table. Ghana’s two biggest clubs — Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko — both suffered defeats, while several teams strengthened their form in the race for the top spots.

Here is the complete Week 12 round-up, compiled by Pulse Sports.

Hohoe United 1–0 Asante Kotoko: Newcomers stun struggling Porcupine Warriors

Hohoe United continued their impressive rise with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko, marking their first-ever league victory against the record champions.

In front of a packed Hohoe Sports Stadium, the newly promoted side showed greater hunger and intensity. Their breakthrough came in the 24th minute when William Oduro curled a brilliant free kick into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Mohammed Camara motionless.

Kotoko, now winless in four matches, struggled for rhythm on the artificial surface and failed to create clear chances. The defeat leaves them fifth on the table, five points behind the leaders, ahead of a difficult home clash with Dreams FC.

Hohoe United, meanwhile, have won two straight games and climbed to 9th, with a trip to Berekum Chelsea next.

Karela United 2–0 Hearts of Oak: Antwi brace sinks Phobians in Tamale

Karela United produced a dominant performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when Fateh Mohammed delivered a precise cross that Eric Antwi headed powerfully past goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

A defensive error by Agbasi moments before halftime gifted Antwi his second goal, giving Karela full control of the match.

Hearts saw more of the ball but failed to convert possession into meaningful chances, managing only two shots on target from eight attempts.

Karela’s win pushes them to 7th with 20 points, just one point behind Hearts, who now sit 6th.Karela will face Young Apostles next, while Hearts prepare for a tough encounter with Nations FC.

Samartex 2–0 Bibiani Goldstars: Timber Giants return to winning ways

FC Samartex returned to form after two consecutive draws, defeating Bibiani Goldstars 2-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The Timber Giants started brightly and were rewarded early when Emmanuel Kofi Essien fired home a low strike in the 4th minute.Their high-intensity pressing paid off again in the 16th minute when Emmanuel Mamah finished a swift attacking move to double the lead.

Samartex controlled the game from start to finish and reignited their push toward the top end of the Ghana Premier League table.

Eleven Wonders 0–2 Swedru All Blacks: Rudolf Mensah inspires crucial away win

Swedru All Blacks extended their fine form with a confident 2-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in Techiman.

Rudolf Mensah struck twice — first in the 25th minute after capitalising on a defensive lapse, and again in the 64th minute with a calm finish to seal the points.

The win lifts All Blacks to 10th, while Eleven Wonders remain bottom with just 6 points.Next fixtures: All Blacks face Vision FC, while Wonders take on Bechem United in a crucial matchday 14 clash.

GPL Week 12 Full-Time Results

  • Eleven Wonders 0–2 Swedru All Blacks

  • Nations FC 2–0 Hearts of Lions

  • Karela United 2–0 Hearts of Oak

  • Aduana Stars 0–0 Basake Holy Stars

  • Dreams FC 2–1 Bechem United

  • Medeama SC 2–1 Berekum Chelsea

  • Vision FC 0–0 Young Apostles

  • Hohoe United 1–0 Asante Kotoko

Sports
08.12.2025
