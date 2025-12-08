GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results

The Ghana Premier League is beginning to take shape as matchday 12 delivered drama, surprise results, and shifting momentum across the table. Ghana’s two biggest clubs — Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko — both suffered defeats, while several teams strengthened their form in the race for the top spots.

Here is the complete Week 12 round-up, compiled by Pulse Sports.

Hohoe United 1–0 Asante Kotoko: Newcomers stun struggling Porcupine Warriors

🎥 Highlights from Hohoe. pic.twitter.com/7k4XgrU36P — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 7, 2025

Hohoe United continued their impressive rise with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko, marking their first-ever league victory against the record champions.

In front of a packed Hohoe Sports Stadium, the newly promoted side showed greater hunger and intensity. Their breakthrough came in the 24th minute when William Oduro curled a brilliant free kick into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Mohammed Camara motionless.

Kotoko, now winless in four matches, struggled for rhythm on the artificial surface and failed to create clear chances. The defeat leaves them fifth on the table, five points behind the leaders, ahead of a difficult home clash with Dreams FC.

Hohoe United, meanwhile, have won two straight games and climbed to 9th, with a trip to Berekum Chelsea next.

Karela United 2–0 Hearts of Oak: Antwi brace sinks Phobians in Tamale

🔴🔵🟡 | 🌳2025-2026 GPL



⌚: 90+4"

Aziz Adams fouled. Freekick awarded to Hearts of Oak. Taken but goes wide



Karela 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ AHOSC#AHOSC #PositiveEnergy #Phobia4Life — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 7, 2025

Karela United produced a dominant performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when Fateh Mohammed delivered a precise cross that Eric Antwi headed powerfully past goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

A defensive error by Agbasi moments before halftime gifted Antwi his second goal, giving Karela full control of the match.

Hearts saw more of the ball but failed to convert possession into meaningful chances, managing only two shots on target from eight attempts.

Karela’s win pushes them to 7th with 20 points, just one point behind Hearts, who now sit 6th.Karela will face Young Apostles next, while Hearts prepare for a tough encounter with Nations FC.

Samartex 2–0 Bibiani Goldstars: Timber Giants return to winning ways

Full Time: Victory secured!

Emmanuel Mamah and Emmanuel Kofi Essien on the scoresheet as we claim all three points.@GhanaLeague, @GoldStarsSc pic.twitter.com/LZtK8XJO06 — FC Samartex 2023/24 Ghana Premier League Champions (@FcSamartex1996) December 7, 2025

FC Samartex returned to form after two consecutive draws, defeating Bibiani Goldstars 2-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The Timber Giants started brightly and were rewarded early when Emmanuel Kofi Essien fired home a low strike in the 4th minute.Their high-intensity pressing paid off again in the 16th minute when Emmanuel Mamah finished a swift attacking move to double the lead.

Samartex controlled the game from start to finish and reignited their push toward the top end of the Ghana Premier League table.

Eleven Wonders 0–2 Swedru All Blacks: Rudolf Mensah inspires crucial away win

Swedru All Blacks extended their fine form with a confident 2-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in Techiman.

Rudolf Mensah struck twice — first in the 25th minute after capitalising on a defensive lapse, and again in the 64th minute with a calm finish to seal the points.

The win lifts All Blacks to 10th, while Eleven Wonders remain bottom with just 6 points.Next fixtures: All Blacks face Vision FC, while Wonders take on Bechem United in a crucial matchday 14 clash.

GPL Week 12 Full-Time Results

Eleven Wonders 0–2 Swedru All Blacks

Nations FC 2–0 Hearts of Lions

Karela United 2–0 Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars 0–0 Basake Holy Stars

Dreams FC 2–1 Bechem United

Medeama SC 2–1 Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC 0–0 Young Apostles