Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:42 - 08 December 2025
Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito
Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says he remains confident in the club’s chances of winning the Ghana Premier League despite their recent struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hohoe United on Sunday at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, where William Oduro scored the only goal of the match. The loss extends Kotoko’s winless run to four games, following their earlier defeat to Young Apostles.

Kotoko now sit fifth on the league table with 21 points, five points behind leaders Medeama SC.

Speaking after the match, Zito stressed that the team is fully committed to turning things around.

He said,

I haven’t lost hope of winning the league, and we will bounce back stronger

He admitted the team’s performance in the first half was below their standards.

We didn’t play well in the first half, and I’m not happy about that.

Zito also issued an apology to the fans for the team’s failure to secure victory at Hohoe.

I want to apologise to the fans. We are sorry, and we promise to make the necessary amendments.

The bigger picture

Kotoko’s form has been heavily affected by injuries, with 14–15 key players yet to fully recover and rejoin the squad. Coach Zito is hopeful the injury situation improves soon so he can work with a complete team capable of competing at the highest level.

In their upcoming fixture, Asante Kotoko will face Dreams FC, where they will aim to bounce back from the Hohoe defeat and claim all three points as they continue their quest to revive their Ghana Premier League title ambitions.

