Advertisement

Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:12 - 08 December 2025
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Advertisement

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has criticised Mohamed Salah for his heated remarks following the Reds’ dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Salah, 33, shocked fans worldwide when he launched a scathing attack on Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after being left out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive Premier League match.

The Egyptian forward claimed he had “no relationship” with Slot and accused the club of having “thrown me under the bus” after he was not brought on despite Liverpool’s struggles during the game.

MUST READ: Top 10 Best Private Universities in Ghana - 2026 Ranking

Owen, whose own exit from Liverpool in 2004 was turbulent, weighed in on the controversy. Writing on X, he expressed sympathy for Salah’s frustrations but condemned the public outburst.

Advertisement

Oh, @MoSalah. I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win,” Owen posted. “But this is a team game, and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to AFCON in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country, and see how things look when you return?

Salah spent the entire match at Elland Road on the bench, watching on as Liverpool conceded a 96th-minute equaliser. After the final whistle, he reportedly sought out journalists to express his frustration over his situation, having been benched for three straight matches.

READ ALSO: 'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

He told reporters he was stunned to be left out again:

Advertisement

I couldn’t believe I was on the bench for 90 minutes. That’s the third time. I think it’s the first time in my career. I’m very disappointed. I’ve done so much for this club, especially last season. It feels like the club has thrown me under the bus.

Salah added that he believes he is being unfairly targeted:

Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in the summer. Now I’m on the bench. Those promises weren’t kept.

He also revealed that he has asked his parents to attend Liverpool’s upcoming match against Brighton, hinting it may serve as a potential farewell before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.

READ MORE: Top 10 Best Private Universities in Ghana - 2026 Ranking

Advertisement

I just want to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before AFCON, because I don’t know what will happen while I’m away.

Liverpool’s poor form — winning only four of their last 15 games across all competitions — makes the timing of Salah’s comments even more significant. The coming week is crucial for Arne Slot, with important fixtures against Inter Milan in the Champions League and Brighton looming.

Whether Salah returns to the starting lineup or remains on the bench will be one of the major talking points heading into these matches.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Why Mobile-First Betting Is Taking Over Ghana
Sports
08.12.2025
Why Mobile-First Betting Is Taking Over Ghana
Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures
News
08.12.2025
Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
08.12.2025
Family of Daddy Lumba seeks court order to block release of musician’s body
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend
Sports
08.12.2025
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend
Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations
News
08.12.2025
Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations
GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results
Sports
08.12.2025
GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results