Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has criticised Mohamed Salah for his heated remarks following the Reds’ dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday night.

Salah, 33, shocked fans worldwide when he launched a scathing attack on Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after being left out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive Premier League match.

The Egyptian forward claimed he had “no relationship” with Slot and accused the club of having “thrown me under the bus” after he was not brought on despite Liverpool’s struggles during the game.

Owen, whose own exit from Liverpool in 2004 was turbulent, weighed in on the controversy. Writing on X, he expressed sympathy for Salah’s frustrations but condemned the public outburst.

Oh, @MoSalah. I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win,” Owen posted. “But this is a team game, and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to AFCON in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country, and see how things look when you return?

Salah spent the entire match at Elland Road on the bench, watching on as Liverpool conceded a 96th-minute equaliser. After the final whistle, he reportedly sought out journalists to express his frustration over his situation, having been benched for three straight matches.

He told reporters he was stunned to be left out again:

I couldn’t believe I was on the bench for 90 minutes. That’s the third time. I think it’s the first time in my career. I’m very disappointed. I’ve done so much for this club, especially last season. It feels like the club has thrown me under the bus.

Salah added that he believes he is being unfairly targeted:

Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in the summer. Now I’m on the bench. Those promises weren’t kept.

He also revealed that he has asked his parents to attend Liverpool’s upcoming match against Brighton, hinting it may serve as a potential farewell before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.

I just want to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before AFCON, because I don’t know what will happen while I’m away.

Liverpool’s poor form — winning only four of their last 15 games across all competitions — makes the timing of Salah’s comments even more significant. The coming week is crucial for Arne Slot, with important fixtures against Inter Milan in the Champions League and Brighton looming.