Mahama orders more recruitment into security services from 20,000 to 40,000

President John Dramani Mahama has directed a major expansion in recruitment into Ghana’s security services, increasing the number of personnel to be enlisted from 20,000 to 40,000 over the next four years.

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The directive was issued during a high-level meeting with the heads of security agencies, the Minister for the Interior, and the Acting Minister for Defence, where the President was briefed on the ongoing security services recruitment exercise.

According to a statement issued on Monday, March 16, 2026, by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the decision is aimed at strengthening the country’s security architecture while creating more opportunities for young Ghanaians seeking careers in the security sector.

Following the briefing, the statement said:“Following a briefing on the process, the President has directed that the number of men and women to be recruited to the various security agencies should be increased from twenty-thousand (20,000) to forty thousand (40,000) over a four year period.”

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President Mahama also emphasised the need for fairness and integrity throughout the recruitment process, directing security agency heads to ensure that the exercise remains transparent.

“The President has also directed the Heads of the Security Agencies to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process,” the statement added.

The meeting brought together government and security officials, including the Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the President, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, and the National Security Coordinator.

Also present were the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Chief Fire Officer, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission.

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The move forms part of broader government efforts to expand opportunities within the security sector while improving national security capacity.

Earlier, the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, indicated that the government intends to increase recruitment into the security services as economic conditions improve, urging applicants who were unsuccessful in earlier exercises to remain patient.

President Mahama has also previously proposed reforms to the recruitment system, including the introduction of regional quotas to ensure fairer representation across the country and reduce concerns about favouritism in the enlistment process.

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The expansion plan is also linked to the government’s broader agenda of strengthening public safety and creating employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

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With the new directive, the government is expected to gradually increase intake across the various security agencies over the coming years as part of efforts to boost manpower and improve national security operations.