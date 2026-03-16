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Ghana receives £56,752 drug detection equipment from UK to help fight drug crime

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:28 - 16 March 2026
The UK Home Office has donated £56,752 worth of advanced drug detection equipment to Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to strengthen efforts to combat drug trafficking and organised crime.
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Ghana’s fight against drug trafficking has received a boost after the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) received advanced drug detection equipment valued at £56,752 from the UK Home Office International Operations (HOIO).

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The equipment, an Agilent Resolve Raman Analyzer, was presented to NACOC in Accra to strengthen the country’s ability to detect and combat narcotics trafficking. 

READ ALSO: On this day in 1978, Ghana won historic third AFCON title

According to NACOC, the technology allows officers to test substances directly on the field without the need to transport samples to laboratories, significantly improving operational efficiency and safety.

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Unlike traditional testing methods that require samples to be taken to laboratories, the portable analyser allows officers to test substances directly at the scene, improving both operational efficiency and safety.

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The Regional Manager for West Africa at HOIO, Ian Cunliffe, presented the equipment during a brief ceremony and highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling organised crime.

“We recognise the practical contribution to the important work that your officers carry out every day to protect Ghana and the wider region,” Cunliffe said
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He added that cooperation between HOIO and NACOC has grown over the years, supported by partnerships with the UK National Crime Agency to address cross-border criminal activities.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of NACOC, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, described the donation as timely.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture and the continued support from our partners,” he said.

He noted that the equipment would significantly strengthen NACOC’s operational capacity in detecting illegal drugs during enforcement operations.

Mr. Twum-Barimah also called for continued cooperation between NACOC and international partners, particularly in areas such as specialised training for intelligence and undercover officers, to improve the commission’s effectiveness in tackling drug trafficking networks.

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NACOC is the national agency responsible for enforcing narcotics laws in Ghana and works to prevent the importation, exportation and abuse of illegal drugs in the country.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s culture and history inspires visiting U.S. students

The commission also collaborates with international partners to combat drug trafficking and organised crime.

Strengthening intelligence gathering and enforcement capacity remains critical as drug trafficking networks become increasingly sophisticated across West Africa.

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16.03.2026
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