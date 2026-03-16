On this day in 1978, Ghana won historic third AFCON title

On March 16, 1978, Ghana defeated Uganda 2–0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to win their third AFCON title, becoming the first country to keep the African Cup of Nations trophy permanently.

March 16 remains one of the most memorable dates in Ghana’s football history. On this day in 1978, the Black Stars of Ghana defeated Uganda 2–0 in the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to win their third continental title in front of thousands of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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The victory was historic because it made Ghana the first nation to win the AFCON trophy three times, earning the right to keep the original trophy permanently.

The final, played on 16 March 1978, saw Ghana dominate Uganda in a packed stadium in Accra.

📌 On this day, 48 years ago — 16th March 1978, history was made! 🏆



🇬🇭 We won our third African Cup of Nations title, becoming the first nation to lift the trophy for keeps after defeating Uganda 2–0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



⚽ Both goals were scored by Opoku Afriyie,… pic.twitter.com/4FVxG2EUWT — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 16, 2026

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The hero of the day was striker Opoku Afriyie, who scored both goals to secure the victory for the host nation.

Afriyie opened the scoring in the 38th minute, before adding a second goal in the 64th minute to seal a famous 2–0 win for the Black Stars.

The result sparked celebrations across the country, as Ghana lifted the continental trophy once again on home soil.Ghana hosted the 11th edition of the African Cup of Nations, with matches played in Accra and Kumasi and 8 teams competing in the tournament.

The Black Stars topped their group after beating Zambia 2–1, drawing 1–1 with Nigeria, and defeating Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) 3–0.

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They then advanced to the final after overcoming Tunisia in the semi-final, setting up the decisive clash against Uganda.

The triumph ended Ghana’s 13-year wait for another AFCON title after previous successes in 1963 and 1965, and it further established the Black Stars as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

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The victory also strengthened Ghana’s reputation on the continent, with the team earning admiration for its style of play and dominance during that era.

More than four decades later, the achievement remains one of the defining moments in the history of Ghanaian football, remembered for the brilliance of Opoku Afriyie and the Black Stars’ historic triumph on home soil.

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