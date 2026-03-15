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Ghana’s ‘kakalika’ dance goes global as Arsenal Women celebrate goal with viral move

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 22:39 - 15 March 2026
Arsenal Women and Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa spark social media buzz after celebrating with the viral “Kakalika” dance from Ghanaian music duo DopeNation following matches in England and the Netherlands.
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Ghanaian music is once again making waves on the global stage after the viral “Kakalika” dance, inspired by a hit song from Ghanaian duo DopeNation, appeared in football celebrations across Europe.

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Videos circulating on social media show players of Arsenal Women celebrating with the dance after their match against London City Lionesses, drawing excitement from fans who quickly recognised the popular Ghanaian move.

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The dance trend has also been spotted in the Netherlands, where Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa celebrated with the same move after scoring for SC Cambuur in a league match against Almere City.

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Amofa played a key role as Cambuur secured a 3–2 victory over Almere City in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, a result that strengthened the club’s push for promotion to the Eredivisie. The 27-year-old defender rose to head home shortly after the break to give Cambuur the lead for the first time in the match.

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The goal came in the 47th minute, with Jort van der Sande also scoring twice for the home side in a thrilling encounter. The win kept Cambuur in second place in the league standings as they continued their push for promotion.

After scoring, Amofa celebrated with the Kakalika dance, a move that has been trending on social media thanks to the hit song by Ghanaian music duo DopeNation.

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Amofa, born in Amsterdam but of Ghanaian descent, currently plays as a centre-back for Cambuur after previously featuring for clubs including ADO Den Haag and Go Ahead Eagles.

The “Kakalika” song has gained international attention since its release, becoming a viral dance trend on social media platforms and even breaking into international charts.

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According to GhanaMusic, the track recently achieved a major milestone by entering the UK Top 10, highlighting the growing global reach of Ghanaian music and dance culture.

For many fans online, the moment represents another example of how Ghana’s music and dance continue to travel far beyond its borders, finding its way onto some of football’s biggest stages.

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