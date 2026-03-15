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Ghanaian soldier injured in Lebanon missile attack recovering – UN

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:31 - 15 March 2026
A Ghanaian peacekeeper injured in a missile attack on a UN base in southern Lebanon is recovering after surgery, according to the United Nations, following the strike on Ghana’s UNIFIL battalion.
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A Ghanaian soldier who was injured during a missile attack on a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon earlier this month is recovering, the United Nations has confirmed.

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According to the UN, the soldier, identified as Lance Corporal Albert Abrefa Busia of the Ghana Armed Forces was among several peacekeepers wounded when missiles struck a UN base in southern Lebanon.

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He has since undergone surgery and is responding well to treatment.UN officials who visited the injured peacekeeper described his condition as encouraging, noting that he is recovering steadily after receiving medical care.

The incident occurred earlier in March when the headquarters of the Ghanaian battalion serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under missile attack in the town of Qawzah in southern Lebanon.

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The attack left several peacekeepers injured, including members of the Ghanaian contingent. According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the base was struck by two missiles during intense exchanges of fire in the region.

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The injured soldiers were later evacuated for medical treatment, with the most seriously wounded peacekeeper transferred to a hospital in Beirut where surgery was carried out.

The United Nations has condemned the attack on peacekeepers, stressing that personnel serving under UN mandates must be protected in accordance with international law.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also commended the courage and dedication of peacekeepers serving in southern Lebanon, including members of the Ghanaian contingent who continue to operate in difficult security conditions.

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Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has called for a thorough investigation into the incident and lodged a formal protest with the United Nations over the missile strike on its troops.

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Ghana has long been one of the major contributors to UN peacekeeping operations around the world, including the mission in Lebanon.

Despite the attack, Ghanaian troops continue to serve as part of the international peacekeeping force tasked with maintaining stability in the volatile region.

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