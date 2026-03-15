Arsenal’s Max Dowman becomes the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman makes Premier League history after scoring against Everton at just 16 years and 73 days, becoming the youngest goalscorer ever in the competition.

Teenage sensation Max Dowman has written his name into English football history after becoming the youngest player ever to score in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 16-year-old Arsenal F.C. winger achieved the milestone during his side’s 2–0 victory over Everton F.C. at the Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2026.

Dowman came off the bench in the second half and capped the night with a stoppage-time goal that sealed the win for the Gunners.

READ ALSO: Ghana set to become first African country to sign defence deal with European Union

At 16 years and 73 days, Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, breaking the long-standing record previously held by former Everton striker James Vaughan, who scored at 16 years and 270 days in 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The historic goal arrived deep into stoppage time. With Everton’s goalkeeper, pushed forward for a late corner, Dowman collected the ball near the halfway line, surged past defenders and calmly slotted into an empty net to spark celebrations inside the stadium.

The goal not only confirmed Arsenal’s victory but also highlighted the teenager’s growing reputation as one of the most exciting young prospects in English football.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the moment as “phenomenal,” praising the youngster’s confidence and composure under pressure.

Born in Chelmsford, England, he began his football journey at local club Billericay Town before joining Arsenal’s academy at the age of 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His development at the club’s Hale End academy quickly caught the attention of coaches. By the age of 14, he was already training with Arsenal’s first team, and he has consistently broken age-related records along the way.

In November 2025, Dowman also became the youngest player to feature in the UEFA Champions League when he appeared in a match against Slavia Prague at just 15 years and 308 days.

His record-breaking goal has further strengthened the belief among fans and pundits that the young winger could become one of the club’s next major stars.

For Arsenal supporters, the night will be remembered not only for the victory but also for the emergence of a teenager who has already begun rewriting the record books.

Advertisement