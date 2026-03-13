Age verification required
Pedro Neto handed one match ban in UCL after pushing ball-boy in PSG clash
European football’s governing body, UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings against Pedro Neto for. Neto now faces a one-game ban for the charge UEFA said was "unsporting behavior".
The incident occurred during the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where Chelsea suffered a heavy 5–2 loss to the French champions.
The confrontation took place late in stoppage time when Neto tried to quickly retrieve the ball for a throw-in while Chelsea were trailing.
The Portuguese winger pushed a ball boy after appearing frustrated by a delay in returning the ball. The push caused the youngster to fall backward into advertising boards and briefly sparked tension between players from both teams on the touchline before calm was restored.
Neto apologises after the incident
The Chelsea winger moved quickly to apologise after the final whistle. Speaking to TNT Sports, Neto admitted his actions were driven by the emotions of the match.
“With the emotions of the game… I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push,” Neto said, adding that he had already apologised to the ball boy.
He later gave the youngster his match shirt as a gesture of apology. The controversy added to an already difficult night for Chelsea in Paris.
Goals from PSG attackers helped the French side secure a commanding 5–2 first-leg advantage, leaving the London club with a major task in the return leg.
For now, the focus remains on whether the disciplinary process will lead to further punishment for the Chelsea forward as the Champions League knockout stage continues.
