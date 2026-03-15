UEFA cancels Finalissima after Argentina rejects alternative venue offers

UEFA has confirmed the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima match between Euro 2024 champions Spain and Copa América winners Argentina after efforts to secure a venue failed amid regional security concerns.

The 2026 edition of the Finalissima, the intercontinental clash between the champions of Europe and South America, has been officially cancelled, UEFA has confirmed.

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The match was scheduled to feature Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, against Argentina, champions of the 2024 Copa América, and was initially set to take place on March 27, 2026, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

It is with great disappointment that we confirm the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima, due to circumstances and scheduling constraints that made the match impossible to reschedule.



👇Read more here: https://t.co/NWDLNDJnpw — UEFA (@UEFA) March 15, 2026

However, in a statement, UEFA said the game could not go ahead because of the deteriorating political and security situation in the region and with the Argentina FA rejecting a change of venue offer.

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“Following extensive discussions between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar… due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between Spain… and Argentina… cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March,” UEFA said in its statement.

Attempts to relocate the match

UEFA said several attempts were made to relocate or reschedule the match after uncertainty grew over Qatar’s ability to host the game. Regional tensions had already forced the suspension of football activities in the Gulf country and raised concerns over travel and security logistics.

The European football governing body explained that it tried to reach an agreement with the Argentine Football Association to stage the match elsewhere in Europe.

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“UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March… or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected,” the organisation said.

Because no agreement could be reached on a new venue or date, the governing body ultimately decided to cancel the match altogether.

The Finalissima is a revived intercontinental fixture played between the champions of UEFA’s European Championship and CONMEBOL’s Copa América.The most recent edition was played in 2022 at Wembley Stadium, where Argentina defeated Italy 3–0 to lift the trophy.

The 2026 match was expected to be one of the biggest international fixtures of the year, potentially featuring global stars including Lionel Messi for Argentina and Spain’s emerging talents from their Euro-winning squad.

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But with tensions in the Middle East affecting sporting events and air travel across the region, organisers were unable to secure a safe and mutually agreed venue for the match.