Christian Atsu's School in Ghana gets boost as Reece James and Idrissa Gueye donate signed jerseys

Chelsea captain Reece James and Senegal star Idrissa Gana Gueye have donated signed jerseys to support the Christian Atsu School project in Ghana, an initiative honouring the late Black Stars winger’s legacy of charity and community support.

English footballer Reece James and Senegal international Idrissa Gana Gueye have shown support for a school project established in honour of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu by donating signed jerseys to help raise funds for its completion.

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According to reports, the two players donated autographed jerseys which were later framed and displayed at the Christian Atsu School in Ghana. The items have contributed to fundraising efforts aimed at completing the educational facility built in memory of the former Black Stars winger.

The initiative forms part of efforts by supporters and football stakeholders to keep the legacy of Atsu alive by investing in education for children in underprivileged communities.

Christian Atsu, who represented Ghana at several major tournaments including the Africa Cup of Nations, died in February 2023 following the devastating earthquake in Turkey where he was playing for Hatayspor.

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The winger was widely known for his humanitarian work during his lifetime. Beyond football, Atsu regularly supported charitable causes and helped vulnerable people, including reportedly paying bail for prisoners in Ghana who had been jailed for minor offences.

Because of his commitment to helping others, several initiatives have been launched since his death to honour his impact both on and off the pitch.

The gesture from James and Gueye highlights the continued support from the international football community for projects linked to Atsu’s legacy.

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Reece James, captain of Chelsea, and Idrissa Gueye, who has played in the English Premier League with Everton and Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Everton, are among several football figures who have shown solidarity with efforts to celebrate Atsu’s life and contributions to society.