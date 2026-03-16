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Ghana and Belarus begin negotiations to remove visa requirements for citizens of both countries
Ghana and Belarus have begun negotiations aimed at removing visa requirements for citizens of both countries as part of efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic cooperation.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following a meeting with Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Maxim Ryzhenkov, who paid an official visit to Ghana.
Mr Ablakwa described the visit as memorable and impactful, noting that both countries remain committed to strengthening their longstanding bilateral relationship.
“I convey heartfelt appreciation to the Foreign Minister of Belarus, His Excellency Maxim Ryzhenkov for paying me a visit. This has been a really memorable and impactful visit,” he said.
According to Mr Ablakwa, Ghana and Belarus are exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in mechanised agriculture and tractor production, which are expected to support the government’s agricultural transformation agenda.
“Ghana and Belarus cherish our strong relations and we are poised to enhance our cooperation particularly in the area of mechanized agriculture and tractor production as we aim to anchor President Mahama’s Feed Ghana initiative,” he stated.
He added that the two countries have agreed to begin negotiations on several agreements that will further strengthen bilateral ties.
“Our two countries have also agreed to commence negotiations on a visa waiver agreement, educational cooperation, defense and cybersecurity collaboration,” Mr Ablakwa said.
The proposed visa waiver agreement is expected to ease travel between Ghana and Belarus and promote greater exchanges in trade, education and diplomacy.
Officials say the discussions mark a new phase in Ghana-Belarus relations, with both governments seeking to expand cooperation in strategic sectors and deepen engagement between their citizens.
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