Natural pest repellents you can use instead of chemicals

Natural pest repellents you can use instead of chemicals

7 natural pest repellents you can use instead of chemicals

Scientific research is highlighting the growing effectiveness of natural pest repellents like orange peels, lemongrass and clove oil as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides.

Scientific studies are increasingly supporting the use of natural pest repellents such as orange peels, lemongrass and clove oil as alternatives to chemical pesticides.

Researchers say compounds found in citrus peels and essential oils can help repel mosquitoes, cockroaches and houseflies, although protection may not last as long as synthetic products.

Experts caution that while natural remedies are gaining popularity due to environmental and health concerns, they should not replace proven mosquito-control measures in high-risk disease areas.

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As concerns continue to grow over the excessive use of chemical pesticides in homes, interest in natural pest repellents is rapidly gaining attention across many parts of the world, with several plants and household ingredients now being backed by scientific research for their insect-repelling properties.

From orange peels used against mosquitoes to lemongrass believed to ward off cockroaches, many traditional remedies long practised in African and Asian homes are increasingly drawing scientific interest.

One of the most widely studied natural repellents is citrus peel. Research published in the journal Bioresource Technology found that volatile extracts from sweet orange and lime peels showed insecticidal activity against mosquitoes, cockroaches and houseflies. The study noted that cockroaches were particularly susceptible to the extracts.

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Scientists say citrus peels contain compounds such as limonene, which can interfere with insects’ nervous systems and repel certain pests naturally.

Lemongrass, another common household plant, has also emerged as a popular natural repellent due to its citronella content. Studies published in Malaria Journal and other scientific journals have identified citronella and related compounds in lemongrass as effective mosquito repellents, although researchers caution that natural oils often evaporate faster than synthetic repellents like DEET.

A recent study in Scientific Reports further found that essential oils including lemongrass, garlic and clove oil showed measurable repellency against mosquitoes and ticks under laboratory conditions. Clove oil, in particular, provided some of the longest protection times among natural oils tested.

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That has helped fuel growing online discussions around homemade pest-control remedies. On Reddit and other online forums, users frequently mention mixtures containing lemongrass, clove, garlic and eucalyptus oils as alternatives to commercial insect sprays, although experiences vary widely.

Claims surrounding onions and garlic repelling snakes, however, remain less scientifically established. While some traditional practices suggest strong-smelling plants may discourage reptiles, wildlife experts say there is limited scientific evidence proving onions or garlic can reliably repel snakes in open environments.

Similarly, there is little verified scientific evidence supporting claims that eggshells and cassava sticks effectively repel wall geckos, though such methods continue to be used in some homes as folk remedies.

Researchers caution that while natural repellents can reduce pest activity, they may not always provide long-lasting protection compared to commercial pesticides, especially during disease outbreaks involving mosquitoes and other vectors.

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“Plant-based repellents are effective for a short period after application, but they rapidly evaporate,” one review published in Malaria Journal noted while comparing natural repellents with synthetic products.

Public health experts also warn that natural remedies should not replace proven mosquito-control measures in high-risk malaria zones, including insecticide-treated nets, proper sanitation and approved repellents.

Still, with increasing concerns over chemical exposure, environmental safety and pesticide resistance, scientists say interest in eco-friendly pest management is likely to continue growing.