Here's why PCOS has been renamed PMOS and what it means for women

Medical experts have officially renamed PCOS to PMOS, saying the old name failed to fully explain the hormonal and metabolic condition affecting millions of women worldwide.

PCOS has officially been renamed PMOS by global medical experts.

The new name reflects the condition’s hormonal and metabolic effects beyond ovarian cysts.

Experts say the change will improve awareness, diagnosis and treatment for women.

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For years, millions of women around the world have lived with a condition known as PCOS — Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. But medical experts now say the name no longer accurately reflects the condition, leading to confusion, delayed diagnosis and misunderstanding about women’s health.

As a result, global health experts have officially renamed PCOS as PMOS — Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.

The change was announced in May 12, 2026 after an international consensus involving doctors, researchers and patient advocacy groups, with findings published in The Lancet. According to experts, the new name better explains the full impact of the condition on the body rather than focusing only on the ovaries.

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Why experts say the old name was misleading

One of the biggest concerns with the term “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome” is that many women diagnosed with the condition do not actually have ovarian cysts.

Doctors say this often created confusion among patients, especially women who were told they had PCOS despite scans showing no cysts. The condition also affects far more than the ovaries.

Experts explain that it is closely linked to hormonal imbalance, metabolism and insulin resistance, which is why the new name includes the words “polyendocrine” and “metabolic.” According to health specialists, the previous name failed to capture the seriousness and complexity of the condition.

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What PMOS means

The new name — Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome highlights the multiple systems in the body affected by the condition. “Polyendocrine” refers to the hormonal system, while “metabolic” points to issues involving insulin, weight management and overall body metabolism.

Medical professionals say the updated name will help improve awareness and make it easier for women to understand the condition beyond fertility problems alone.

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An estimated 170 million women worldwide live with PMOS, including about 5 to 6 million women in the United States alone. Studies also show that up to 70% of cases remain undiagnosed, with Black and Hispanic women often facing more severe complications and delayed diagnosis.

Common symptoms linked to PMOS

PMOS can affect women differently, but some of the most common symptoms include: Irregular or missed periods

Weight gain or difficulty losing weight

Excess facial or body hair

Acne and oily skin

Hair thinning

Fertility difficulties

Fatigue

Mood changes, anxiety or depression



Experts say some women may experience only a few symptoms, while others face more severe complications.

Health risks associated with the condition

Doctors warn that PMOS is not just a reproductive health issue. The condition has also been linked to several long-term health risks, including: Type 2 diabetes

liver and heart disease

Sleep disorders

Anxiety and depression

Dysmorphia

Because of these risks, experts say early diagnosis and proper management are extremely important.

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Why the name change matters

Health professionals believe the new name could help reduce stigma and improve medical care for women living with the condition.

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Many women with PCOS previously felt misunderstood because the name focused mainly on ovarian cysts instead of the broader hormonal and metabolic challenges they faced daily.

Experts say the change to PMOS may also encourage better research, clearer diagnosis and more personalised treatment options.

Treatment and management

There is currently no cure for PMOS, but doctors say symptoms can be managed through: Healthy eating habits

Regular exercise

Weight management

Hormonal treatments

Medications for insulin resistance

Fertility support where necessary



Medical professionals advise women experiencing persistent symptoms to seek proper medical evaluation instead of self-diagnosing online.

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Growing awareness worldwide

The renaming of PCOS to PMOS is already sparking global discussions about women’s hormonal health and the need for better understanding of conditions affecting millions worldwide.