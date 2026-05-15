Eric Adu Gyamfi scores stunning long range goal in Black Starlets draw against Algeria (video)

Eric Adu Gyamfi scored a sensational long-range goal as Ghana’s Black Starlets surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeria at the CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026.

Ghana national under-17 football team threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeria in their opening Group D match at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026.

Eric Adu Gyamfi scored a stunning long-range volley being hailed by fans as a potential “Puskás-worthy” goal after spotting the Algerian goalkeeper off his line.

The Black Starlets now face a crucial group game against Senegal on May 17 as they seek their first win of the tournament.

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Ghana’s Black Starlets endured a frustrating start to their TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Algeria, despite Eric Adu Gyamfi producing a sensational strike.

In the opening two minutes of the game, the Black starlets had taken an early lead through Yao Gavi Robinho. Eric Gyamfi’s goal came 8 minutes after the lead.

The young Ghanaian midfielder stole the spotlight with a long-range effort that has become one of the standout moments of the tournament so far.

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Spotting the Algerian goalkeeper far off his line near the halfway line, the midfielder unleashed a long range first-time volley from the center area that slotted perfectly into the net to double Ghana’s advantage.

The Black Starlets dominated large spells of the first half and created several opportunities to put the game beyond Algeria’s reach. However, poor finishing prevented Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side from extending their advantage before halftime.

That missed opportunity proved costly for the team.

Algeria returned from the break with far more aggression and intensity. The North Africans gradually gained control of the game and pulled one goal back before finding an equaliser before the 70th minute comeback against the Ghanaian side.

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Algeria were later handed a golden opportunity to snatch all 3 points after being awarded a penalty, but the effort was missed.

The result leaves South Africa top of Group D following their victory over Senegal in the group’s other fixture.

Nii Odartey Lamptey assists Desmond Ofei at U-20 - Ghana Football Association

The Black Starlets will face Senegal on May 17. Despite the result, Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey believes the result was a fair one but urged the team to fight on in subsequent games.

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo reveals surprising link with President Mahama

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Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, Odartey Lamptey said, "A draw against Algeria is not a bad result, but then the players must improve in the next game.

"For now, the team must win their last two games or win one and draw one to ensure qualification," he added.