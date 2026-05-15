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Iran players yet to receive World Cup visas, says FA President

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 15 May 2026
Iran Players Yet to Receive World Cup Visas | Photo via AP/Getty Images
Iran Players Yet to Receive World Cup Visas | Photo via AP/Getty Images
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  • Iran players are still waiting for 2026 World Cup visas.

  • Iranian FA wants FIFA guarantees over participation.

  • Political tensions continue to delay the process.

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Iran national team players are still waiting to receive visas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Mehdi Taj.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Taj revealed that visa approvals for players and officials remain unresolved despite the World Cup drawing closer.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Tehran on Wednesday to attend a farewell rally for the national team before the tournament begins on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

MUST READ: Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

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Iranian FA Seeks FIFA Guarantees Over Visa Delays

Taj disclosed that the Iranian Football Federation is expected to hold crucial discussions with FIFA regarding the issue.

“The visa issue has still not been resolved,” Taj told state news agency IRNA.

“Tomorrow or the day after, we will have a decisive meeting with FIFA. They must give us guarantees.

“We have not received any account from the other side regarding who has been granted visas. No visas have been issued yet.”

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READ ALSO: Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

Iran’s World Cup Schedule is Confirmed

Iran is scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The team is expected to base its preparations in Tucson during the tournament.

Political Tensions Continue to Affect Preparations

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The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States have created uncertainty surrounding the team’s participation at the World Cup, despite a temporary ceasefire between the two nations.

Last month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted that Iran would participate in the tournament, stating during FIFA’s annual congress in Vancouver: “Of course, Iran will play in the United States of America.”

READ ALSO: Scientists warn FIFA over dangerous heat risks at World Cup 2026

However, Iran was the only country absent from the congress after officials from the Iranian Football Federation were denied entry into Canada.

Taj later stated that the delegation chose to return home after what they described as 'disrespectful treatment' from immigration authorities.

Entry Restrictions Linked to IRGC Concerns

Canada’s immigration minister reportedly cancelled Taj’s visa during his flight due to alleged links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

READ MORE: 147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iranian players would be welcomed at the World Cup, although individuals linked to the IRGC could face travel restrictions.

The Iranian Football Federation has since submitted a list of conditions to FIFA, including requests for visas to be granted to players, coaches and officials who previously completed military service with the IRGC.

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