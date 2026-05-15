A photo of Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster”

A photo of Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster”

US Attorney’s office confirms arrest of Ghanaian twins, 'Lancaster' and 'Arrangement' over alleged wire fraud

The US Attorney’s Office has confirmed the arrest and indictment of Ghanaian twins known as Lancaster and Arrangement over an alleged romance fraud and money laundering scheme targeting elderly Americans.

US authorities have arrested Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster,” over an alleged romance fraud and money laundering scheme.

Prosecutors say the suspects targeted elderly Americans through dating sites and social media, using fake identities to convince victims to transfer money.

The FBI-led investigation forms part of a wider crackdown on Ghana-linked fraud networks, with several suspects already jailed in related cases.

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The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio has confirmed the arrest and indictment of two Ghanaian twins and a US-based woman over their alleged involvement in an international romance fraud and money laundering network targeting elderly Americans.

According to a statement released on Thursday, May 14 by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio, the accused persons have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

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The statement identified the suspects as: Jamal Abubakari, also known as “Arrangement” or Jamal Abubakar, 22

Kamal Abubakari, also known as “Lancaster” or Kamal Abubakar, 22

Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, also known as Amanda Joy Glum or Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, 53

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US authorities confirmed that all three defendants were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

Romance fraud scheme targeting elderly victims

Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster

According to the indictment, the alleged fraud scheme operated between July 2024 and April 2026 and primarily targeted older Americans through dating websites and social media platforms.

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The US Attorney’s Office stated that the suspects allegedly worked with others to create fake online identities and develop close personal relationships with victims, many of which were romantic in nature.

The statement explained:

“The defendants conspired with others to use fake personas to establish close personal relationships with the victims which were often romantic in nature.”

Authorities say victims were manipulated through fabricated stories and convinced to transfer money into bank accounts controlled by members of the alleged criminal network.

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According to prosecutors:

“After being misled by false stories, the victims sent money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by conspiracy members.”

The statement added that portions of the funds were allegedly transferred to co-conspirators in Ghana and other countries.

Linked to wider Ghana-related fraud investigations

US prosecutors revealed that the case forms part of a broader series of investigations involving alleged Ghana-linked romance fraud and money laundering operations targeting elderly victims in the United States.

According to the statement, several related cases have already been assigned to a single US District Judge to coordinate proceedings.

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The office disclosed that while some suspects are still awaiting trial or sentencing, at least nine defendants linked to similar schemes have already pleaded guilty and received combined prison sentences totaling approximately 50 years.

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Other Ghana-linked convictions and arrests

Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.

The statement highlighted multiple related prosecutions involving Ghanaian nationals and US-based accomplices.

In one case, Ghanaian nationals Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng or Abu Trica, and Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni or Slab, were charged in December 2025 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The statement also referenced several convictions already secured in related cases, including:

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Dwayne Asafo Adjei, a Ghanaian national, sentenced to 71 months imprisonment

Nancy Adom, sentenced to 71 months imprisonment

Eric Aidoo, sentenced to 71 months imprisonment

Otuo Amponsah, sentenced to 108 months imprisonment

Portia Joe, sentenced to 51 months imprisonment

Anna Amponsah, sentenced to 108 months imprisonment

Hannah Adom, sentenced to 71 months imprisonment

Another defendant, Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Authorities also confirmed the recent arrest of Kelvin Asmah, a Ghanaian citizen, following charges in a separate superseding indictment.

Ghanaian authorities assisted investigation

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Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine

The investigation was led by the FBI Cleveland Division with support from several Ghanaian and US security agencies.

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The US Attorney’s Office acknowledged the assistance of:

Ghana Attorney General’s Office

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

Ghana Police Service

Ghana Cyber Security Authority

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre

Ghana Immigration Service

National Intelligence Bureau

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Several US agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the US State Department, also participated in the investigation.

Defendants presumed innocent

Several US agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the US State Department, also participated in the investigation.

The US Attorney’s Office stressed that the indictment remains an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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“An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the statement noted.

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