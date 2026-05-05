Why Abu Trica remains in custody despite GH₵30m bail — Lawyer explains

Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.

Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.

Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu explains why Abu Trica remains in custody despite being granted GH₵30 million bail, citing challenges in securing qualified sureties and ongoing efforts to vary the conditions.

Samuel Kissiedu says Abu Trica’s continued detention is due to difficulties in meeting strict bail conditions, not lack of cash.

The court requires two sureties with assets worth GH₵30 million, which the businessman has reportedly struggled to secure.

His legal team has been directed to file for a variation of the bail terms after an initial oral request was rejected.

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Legal practitioner Samuel Kissiedu has offered insight into the ongoing legal challenges facing socialite and businessman Abu Trica, particularly his inability to satisfy the conditions attached to his bail.

Abu Trica was granted bail on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, by the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the Accra High Court in the sum of GH₵30 million, with two sureties to be justified, as he continues to contest extradition proceedings to the United States. The development was confirmed by a member of his legal team, Oliver Barker Vormawor, who wrote on Facebook shortly after the hearing

The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom

However, weeks after the ruling, the businessman remains in custody after reportedly failing to meet the bail requirements. On Monday, 4 May, the court directed his legal team to formally apply for a variation of the bail conditions after an oral request was rejected.

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Speaking in a telephone interview on Okay FM, Kissiedu explained that the challenge does not necessarily lie in producing cash, but rather in securing qualified sureties.

“When bail is granted, it does not end there. There is a process known as bail execution, which can take days, or even longer, to complete,” he said. “In some cases, individuals remain in custody for months or years because they are unable to meet these requirements.”

He clarified that the GH₵30 million bail does not require immediate cash payment, but instead demands that the individuals standing as sureties possess assets equivalent to that value.

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Kissiedu noted;

The difficulty may lie in the justification of the sureties. He must present individuals whose properties are worth GH₵30 million, so that if he absconds, they can be held financially responsible

According to the lawyer, Abu Trica’s continued detention is likely due to challenges in finding suitable guarantors who meet the court’s strict conditions.

He added;

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He has not been able to complete the bail execution, which is why his lawyers have returned to court to seek a variation of the terms

The court has since instructed the defence team to file a formal motion for the review of the bail conditions, which will be assessed alongside any arguments from the Attorney General.