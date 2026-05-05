Hunter shoots woman after mistaking her for an animal

A woman has been shot dead in Katanga District after a hunter allegedly mistook her for an animal, with police launching investigations into the incident.

A woman has been shot dead at Okaniaase in the Katanga District after a hunter allegedly mistook her for an animal.

The victim had reportedly gone to harvest mangoes during the peak season when the incident occurred.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue, with authorities urging hunters to exercise caution.

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A woman has been shot dead after a hunter allegedly mistook her for an animal at Okaniaase in the Katanga District, according to a report by Crime Check.

The incident is said to have occurred while the victim was heading to harvest mangoes, which is a common activity in the area during the peak season when many residents gather the fruit for sale to traders supplying major markets, including those in Accra.

Reports indicate the suspect, a local hunter, opened fire believing he had sighted an animal.

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He later told investigators he was unaware that a person was in the vicinity at the time.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since taken the suspect into custody at the Katanga District Police Command, where investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of both the victim and the suspect.

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