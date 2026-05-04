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Arsenal close to winning EPL title after Man City’s late 3-3 draw against Everton

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:14 - 04 May 2026
Arsenal close to winning EPL title after Man City’s late 3-3 draw against Everton | Photo via IMAGO
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Manchester City fell five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, secured by a 97th-minute equaliser.

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The result also extended City’s unbeaten run against Everton to 18 league meetings whiles placing Arsenal the league leaders in a pole position towards winning the title.

Everton showed early promise with Beto returning to the starting lineup, but City dominated the opening stages. Chances from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo signalled growing pressure, though Everton briefly threatened through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto, both denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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City eventually took the lead just before halftime, with Jérémy Doku finishing a well-worked move.

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After the break, City controlled possession, but Everton remained dangerous on the counterattack. Their persistence paid off when Thierno Barry capitalised on a defensive error to equalise.

The hosts then completed the turnaround as Jake O’Brien headed home from a corner.

READ ALSO: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City's relegation, admits disappointment

Everton had opportunities to seal the win, but missed chances proved costly. Barry added a third, only for Erling Haaland to respond immediately for City. With time running out, Doku struck in stoppage time to rescue a point.

Despite the late comeback, the result leaves City trailing in the title race, with momentum now firmly in Arsenal’s hands.

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The result significantly boosts Arsenal’s title chances.

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