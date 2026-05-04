Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City's relegation, admits disappointment

Issahaku disappointed after Leicester City relegation despite 16 goals.

Admits he should have done more as a team player.

Premier League and Turkish clubs tracking his transfer situation.

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Ghana Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has openly expressed disappointment following Leicester City’s relegation to League One, despite a strong individual campaign in the Championship.

The 22-year-old Ghana international enjoyed an impressive season, contributing 16 goals, but his efforts were not enough to keep the Foxes in the second tier of English football.

Speaking at the Accra International Airport, Issahaku admitted mixed emotions about his performance and the club’s overall outcome.

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"I feel amazing," he told reporters at the Accra International Airport.

"Actually, it is not good because I am a team player. It is not feeling good with the position we are," he added.

"I just say I feel happy with my performance, but I should have done better."

🎥 🇬🇭 “It doesn’t feel good for me because I’m a team player, and our position is not good,” — Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City’s relegation despite contributing 9 goals and 7 assists.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/l6IOoyGSQi — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) May 3, 2026

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Transfer Uncertainty Grows Around Issahaku

Following Leicester City’s relegation, uncertainty has grown around the winger’s future at the King Power Stadium, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League sides are believed to be interested, while Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce are also said to be tracking the former Sporting Lisbon forward.

What’s Next for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku?

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Fatawu Issahaku

Issahaku is expected to prioritise a move back to top-flight football as he evaluates his next step this summer. The Ghana winger will also be aiming to maintain strong form on the international stage, with potential involvement for the Black Stars ahead of upcoming major competitions.