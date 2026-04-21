Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku’s Leicester City relegated to League One

Ten years after their historic English Premier League triumph, Leicester City have suffered a stunning heartbreak, confirming their relegation to League One following a 2-2 draw with Hull City on Tuesday night.

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The Foxes needed nothing short of victory at the King Power Stadium to keep their survival hopes alive, but Gary Rowett’s men fell short, sealing their drop into England’s third tier for only the second time in the club’s history.

Hull struck first in the 18th minute through Liam Millar after a costly error from Asmir Begović, who mishandled a clearance, allowing the forward to calmly curl the ball home.

Leicester responded early in the second half when Jordan James converted from the penalty spot after Abdul Fatawu was fouled by Lewis Koumas. Moments later, Luke Thomas fired the Foxes ahead with a well-taken volley, briefly igniting hopes of survival.

However, Oli McBurnie ensured Hull walked away with a crucial point, finishing clinically from close range in the 63rd minute to level the contest.

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The result confirms a dramatic decline for Leicester. Just a decade ago, the club stunned the football world by winning the Premier League, and in 2021 they lifted the FA Cup. As recently as 2022, they were competing in a European semi-final.

Their downfall began after relegation from the top flight in the 2022/23 season, triggering a mass exodus of key players, including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Çağlar Söyüncü and Youri Tielemans.