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World Cup 2026 group stage qualification rules and tie-break criteria explained

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:19 - 21 April 2026
Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow
Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 national teams drawn into 12 groups of four, marking a major expansion of the tournament format.

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The competition will kick off on Thursday, June 11, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City, and will conclude on Sunday, July 19, with the final in New York/New Jersey.

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How teams qualify for the knockout stage

FIFA World Cup Fixtures
FIFA World Cup Fixtures
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Each team will play every other team in its group once, with three points awarded for a win and one point for a draw. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the Round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, completing the knockout lineup.

Tie-break rules in the group stage

Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average
Black Stars

If teams finish level on points, ranking will be determined through a structured set of criteria:

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Step 1: Head-to-head comparison

  • Points obtained in matches between the tied teams

  • Goal difference in those matches

  • Goals scored in those matches

Step 2: Overall group performanceIf teams remain level:

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  • Overall goal difference in all group matches

  • Total goals scored in all group matches

  • Fair play ranking based on yellow and red cards

Step 3: FIFA rankingIf still unresolved, teams will be ranked according to the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Ranking of best third-placed teams

Diego Maradona lifts the World Cup trophy for Argentina in 1986. Photograph: Carlo Fumagalli/AP Photograph: CARLO FUMAGALLI/AP

The eight best third-placed teams will be selected based on:

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  • Total points in group matches

  • Goal difference

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  • Goals scored

  • Fair play conduct

  • FIFA ranking if necessary

The expanded format is designed to increase competitiveness while giving more nations a chance to progress to the knockout stages of the global showpiece.

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