World Cup 2026 group stage qualification rules and tie-break criteria explained
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 national teams drawn into 12 groups of four, marking a major expansion of the tournament format.
The competition will kick off on Thursday, June 11, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City, and will conclude on Sunday, July 19, with the final in New York/New Jersey.
How teams qualify for the knockout stage
Each team will play every other team in its group once, with three points awarded for a win and one point for a draw. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the Round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, completing the knockout lineup.
Tie-break rules in the group stage
If teams finish level on points, ranking will be determined through a structured set of criteria:
Step 1: Head-to-head comparison
Points obtained in matches between the tied teams
Goal difference in those matches
Goals scored in those matches
Step 2: Overall group performanceIf teams remain level:
Overall goal difference in all group matches
Total goals scored in all group matches
Fair play ranking based on yellow and red cards
Step 3: FIFA rankingIf still unresolved, teams will be ranked according to the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking.
Ranking of best third-placed teams
The eight best third-placed teams will be selected based on:
Total points in group matches
Goal difference
Goals scored
Fair play conduct
FIFA ranking if necessary
The expanded format is designed to increase competitiveness while giving more nations a chance to progress to the knockout stages of the global showpiece.
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