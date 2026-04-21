World Cup 2026 group stage qualification rules and tie-break criteria explained

Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow

Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 national teams drawn into 12 groups of four, marking a major expansion of the tournament format.

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The competition will kick off on Thursday, June 11, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City, and will conclude on Sunday, July 19, with the final in New York/New Jersey.

How teams qualify for the knockout stage

FIFA World Cup Fixtures

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Each team will play every other team in its group once, with three points awarded for a win and one point for a draw. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the Round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, completing the knockout lineup.

Tie-break rules in the group stage

Black Stars

If teams finish level on points, ranking will be determined through a structured set of criteria:

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Step 1: Head-to-head comparison

Points obtained in matches between the tied teams

Goal difference in those matches

Goals scored in those matches

Step 2: Overall group performanceIf teams remain level:

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Overall goal difference in all group matches

Total goals scored in all group matches

Fair play ranking based on yellow and red cards

Step 3: FIFA rankingIf still unresolved, teams will be ranked according to the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Ranking of best third-placed teams

Diego Maradona lifts the World Cup trophy for Argentina in 1986. Photograph: Carlo Fumagalli/AP Photograph: CARLO FUMAGALLI/AP

The eight best third-placed teams will be selected based on:

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Total points in group matches

Goal difference

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Goals scored

Fair play conduct

FIFA ranking if necessary