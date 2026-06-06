African Journalists face visa issues ahead of World Cup

African journalists accredited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are facing visa challenges, prompting AIPS to urge FIFA to intervene and ensure reporters can cover the tournament across North America.

AIPS says some accredited African journalists are facing visa restrictions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Concerns include single-entry visas that could prevent reporters from moving freely between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The sports journalists' body has called on FIFA to intervene and help secure access for affected media personnel.

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Concerns are growing among African sports journalists over visa delays and entry restrictions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), warning that several accredited reporters risk missing football's biggest tournament despite receiving official media accreditation.

READ ALSO: FIFA bans vuvuzelas and other items at 2026 World Cup venue

AIPS-President-Gianni-Merlo-speaking-during-AIPS-Awards-2019-Budapest-Photo-by-Carlo-Pozzoni-of-AIPS-Media

In a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, AIPS President Gianni Merlo expressed concern over what he described as the "denial of entry visas" to accredited journalists from several regions, including Africa.

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Gianni Infantino

"There are many cases: Iranian colleagues, African colleagues, some of whom have been given single entries, so if their team goes to play in Canada or Mexico and they follow it, they can no longer return to the States," Merlo wrote.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, creating unique travel requirements for journalists covering teams that move between the three countries during the tournament.

Under current arrangements, some African journalists have reportedly received visas with restrictions that could prevent them from freely crossing borders and re-entering the United States to continue their coverage.

Merlo warned that it undermines the spirit of international sport.

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"Politicians always say that sport unites and builds bridges between young people in countries in conflict, but in this case, we are going in the opposite direction," he said.

The AIPS president stressed that journalists play a critical role in showcasing the World Cup to global audiences and called on FIFA to intervene.

"We believe it is important to allow colleagues to attend the event and work, because their presence will be crucial to the image of sport and what it represents, especially in a country like the United States of America, where freedom of the press is a must," he stated.

The issue has become particularly significant for African journalists, many of whom require visas not only for the United States but also for Canada and Mexico to cover the tournament effectively across all host nations.

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According to AIPS, some journalists have already suffered financial losses after booking flights and accommodation before securing the necessary travel documents.

"We're already significantly behind schedule, and many colleagues have already lost the opportunity to use plane tickets booked on time, and they'll also face significant additional expenses," Merlo noted.

The World Cup, which features a record 48 teams and 104 matches, is expected to draw a lot of journalists from around the world. Media organisations across Africa will rely heavily on reporters travelling to North America to provide first-hand coverage of participating African nations.