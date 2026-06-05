Advertisement

Simon Jordan says Thomas Partey should be dropped from Ghana's World Cup squad [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:24 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Thomas Partey
Advertisement

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has called for Thomas Partey to be withdrawn from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, amid the midfielder's ongoing rape trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Advertisement

Simon Jordan has argued that it would be in the best interests of football and fans everywhere — for Thomas Partey to voluntarily withdraw from Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad while his rape trial remains ongoing.

Partey, 32, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025, with two additional rape charges added in February 2026. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial, originally scheduled for November, may now be pushed back to early 2027.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Partey was named in Ghana's final 26-man squad by head coach Carlos Queiroz this week and could feature in the group stage – including a potential fixture against England.

Advertisement

FA in Discussions Over Pre-Match Handshake

The situation has prompted discussions within the Football Association, with reports suggesting the FA are considering how England's players should handle the customary pre-match handshake should Partey be in Ghana's starting lineup. Partey's former Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are both expected to start for Thomas Tuchel's side at the tournament.

Travel Conditions and Legal Obligations

Under the terms of his bail, Partey is required to notify authorities of any international travel. He will also be subject to US federal entry requirements upon arriving in North America.

Ghana is set to be based in Rhode Island during the tournament, with group stage matches against Panama and Croatia scheduled in Toronto and Philadelphia, respectively.

Advertisement

The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sarkodie finally explains viral ‘Gari soakings’ post linked to Mahama’s return to power
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Sarkodie finally explains viral ‘Gari soakings’ post linked to Mahama’s return to power
7 essential items you must have in your bathroom for better hygiene
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
7 essential items you must have in your bathroom for better hygiene
Real Madrid prepare €150m offer for Michael Olise
Sports
05.06.2026
Real Madrid prepare €150m offer for Michael Olise
Ghana Health Service confirms arrest of man who attacked midwife in viral video
News
05.06.2026
Ghana Health Service confirms arrest of man who attacked midwife in viral video
How to treat burns: A step-by-step first aid guide
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
How to treat burns: A step-by-step first aid guide
Simon Jordan says Thomas Partey should be dropped from Ghana's World Cup squad [Video]
Sports
05.06.2026
Simon Jordan says Thomas Partey should be dropped from Ghana's World Cup squad [Video]