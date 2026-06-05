Simon Jordan says Thomas Partey should be dropped from Ghana's World Cup squad [Video]

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has called for Thomas Partey to be withdrawn from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, amid the midfielder's ongoing rape trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

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Simon Jordan has argued that it would be in the best interests of football and fans everywhere — for Thomas Partey to voluntarily withdraw from Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad while his rape trial remains ongoing.

Partey, 32, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025, with two additional rape charges added in February 2026. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial, originally scheduled for November, may now be pushed back to early 2027.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Partey was named in Ghana's final 26-man squad by head coach Carlos Queiroz this week and could feature in the group stage – including a potential fixture against England.

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FA in Discussions Over Pre-Match Handshake

The situation has prompted discussions within the Football Association, with reports suggesting the FA are considering how England's players should handle the customary pre-match handshake should Partey be in Ghana's starting lineup. Partey's former Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are both expected to start for Thomas Tuchel's side at the tournament.

Travel Conditions and Legal Obligations

Under the terms of his bail, Partey is required to notify authorities of any international travel. He will also be subject to US federal entry requirements upon arriving in North America.

Ghana is set to be based in Rhode Island during the tournament, with group stage matches against Panama and Croatia scheduled in Toronto and Philadelphia, respectively.

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