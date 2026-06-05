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FIFA bans vuvuzelas and other items at 2026 World Cup venue

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:49 - 05 June 2026
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Vuvuzela at the 2010 FIFA World Cup | Image via Jon Hrusa / epa / Corbis
Vuvuzela at the 2010 FIFA World Cup | Image via Jon Hrusa / epa / Corbis
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away; fans heading to matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will need to leave a few things at home—starting with vuvuzelas.

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FIFA has officially banned the iconic plastic horns from all 16 tournament venues as part of its stadium code of conduct. The vuvuzela, a long plastic instrument synonymous with South African football culture, first captured global attention at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but has since attracted widespread criticism for its relentless droning sound, frequently compared to a swarm of bees.

MUST READ: Top 10 craziest moments in World Cup history

What Else Is Banned?

Vuvuzelas aren't the only items on FIFA's prohibited list. Whistles, air horns, and any other excessively loud noise-making devices are forbidden across all venues. Laser-emitting instruments and laser pointers are also banned.

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On the dress code front, FIFA has made clear that body paint and body tattoos do not count as clothing. Streaking, flashing, or exposing intimate body parts is strictly prohibited.

READ ALSO: 10 greatest players who never played at the FIFA World Cup

In a widely discussed move, FIFA has also banned reusable water bottles from all venues, citing safety concerns.

Fans who breach any of these rules risk being denied entry or ejected from the stadium.

The expanded 48-team World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with Mexico kicking off the tournament against South Africa on opening day.

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