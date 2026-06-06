FIFA reverses ban on water bottle at World Cup after widespread criticism

FIFA reverses ban on water bottle at World Cup after widespread criticism

FIFA reverses water bottle ban in staduims during 2026 World Cup after public backlash

FIFA has revised its water bottle policy for the 2026 World Cup, allowing fans to bring one sealed plastic bottle into stadiums following widespread backlash over the original ban.

FIFA has relaxed its ban on water bottles after criticism from fans and politicians.

Supporters can now bring one sealed plastic water bottle into World Cup stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

Reusable hard-sided bottles remain prohibited for safety and security reasons.

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FIFA has eased its controversial ban on water bottles at 2026 World Cup stadiums following strong criticism from politicians and fans alike.

READ ALSO: FIFA bans vuvuzelas and other items at 2026 World Cup venue

The world football governing body had earlier announced that spectators would not be allowed to bring reusable water bottles into any of the 16 stadiums hosting matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The decision sparked widespread concern, particularly because many host cities are expected to experience high temperatures during the tournament.

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However, FIFA has now revised the policy, allowing fans attending matches in the United States and Canada to bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle of up to 20 ounces (590ml) into stadiums.

In a statement posted on social media, FIFA said: "All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada."

The organisation, however, maintained its ban on hard-sided reusable bottles.

"Fans will not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons," FIFA added.

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The issue became controversial after FIFA quietly updated its stadium regulations this week. Earlier guidelines had allowed supporters to carry transparent reusable water bottles with a capacity of up to one litre.

FIFA later defended the restriction, saying reusable bottles could pose safety risks if thrown inside stadiums.

READ ALSO: Top 10 craziest moments in World Cup history

The decision drew criticism from supporters' groups, who argued that fans should have easy access to water, especially with temperatures expected to exceed 32°C (90°F) in some host cities during the tournament.

According to ESPN, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also criticised the original policy, describing it as "wrong."

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