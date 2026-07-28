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10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:41 - 28 July 2026
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10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings. Image via visafoto.com
While countries such as Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa continue to enjoy some of Africa's strongest passports, the opposite end of the rankings paints a very different picture of global mobility.
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  • Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia have Africa's weakest passports in the latest 2026 IziVisas Passport Barometer, with Somalia ranking last on the continent.

  • The rankings highlight major disparities in travel freedom, reflecting the impact of conflict, political instability and limited diplomatic agreements.

  • Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, DR Congo, Nigeria, Libya, Eritrea and South Sudan also feature among Africa's 10 weakest passports in 2026.

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According to the IziVisas Passport Barometer, based on July 2026 data covering 184 destinations, several African countries continue to face significant travel restrictions, with their citizens requiring visas for most international destinations.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with the most powerful passports in Africa: 2026 rankings

At the bottom of the continental ranking is Somalia, whose passport provides access to just 27 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. By comparison, Seychelles passport holders can travel to 114 destinations, highlighting the wide gap in travel freedom across the continent.

Why some African passports remain weak

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Top 10 countries with the most powerful passports in Africa: 2026 rankings. Image via qz.com/africa

The countries with the weakest passports generally face common challenges, including prolonged conflict, political instability, fragile institutions and limited diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria

Visa-free travel is largely determined through reciprocal agreements between governments. Countries experiencing conflict or strained diplomatic relations often find it more difficult to negotiate such agreements, leaving their citizens with fewer visa-free travel options.

Security concerns also influence visa policies. Countries may impose stricter entry requirements where there are concerns about irregular migration, document fraud or political instability.

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Also Read: Top 10 most dangerous prison gangs in the world

A sharp mobility divide

The latest rankings highlight the uneven distribution of travel freedom across Africa.

While some African passports provide access to more than 100 destinations, others offer fewer than 30, creating a significant disparity in international mobility.

Also Read: Ghana ranked 10th among Africa's top silver-producing countries; See list

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The rankings also show that many of the continent's weakest passports rely heavily on electronic visas (eVisas) to improve travel access. Although eVisas simplify the application process, they still require advance approval and documentation, making them less convenient than visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements.

Room for gradual improvement

The report suggests that improving passport strength requires long-term progress in governance, diplomatic relations, document security and political stability.

Also Read: 5 longest serving kings in Africa

At the same time, the continued expansion of digital visa systems could gradually improve mobility for citizens of lower-ranked countries, even where visa-free agreements remain limited.

For now, however, the weakest passports in Africa continue to reflect broader political, diplomatic and security realities that shape international travel opportunities.

10 weakest passports in Africa in 2026

Africa Rank

Country

Visa-free

Visa on Arrival

eVisa

Mobility Score

45

Guinea-Bissau

22

17

42

39

46

Djibouti

12

25

47

37

47

Democratic Republic of the Congo

14

22

40

36

48

Nigeria

22

13

40

35

49

Libya

13

22

40

35

50

Eritrea

10

25

45

35

51

South Sudan

12

20

42

32

52

Ethiopia

9

23

45

32

53

Sudan

10

21

46

31

54

Somalia

8

19

42

27

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