10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia have Africa's weakest passports in the latest 2026 IziVisas Passport Barometer, with Somalia ranking last on the continent.
The rankings highlight major disparities in travel freedom, reflecting the impact of conflict, political instability and limited diplomatic agreements.
Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, DR Congo, Nigeria, Libya, Eritrea and South Sudan also feature among Africa's 10 weakest passports in 2026.
According to the IziVisas Passport Barometer, based on July 2026 data covering 184 destinations, several African countries continue to face significant travel restrictions, with their citizens requiring visas for most international destinations.
At the bottom of the continental ranking is Somalia, whose passport provides access to just 27 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. By comparison, Seychelles passport holders can travel to 114 destinations, highlighting the wide gap in travel freedom across the continent.
Why some African passports remain weak
The countries with the weakest passports generally face common challenges, including prolonged conflict, political instability, fragile institutions and limited diplomatic engagement.
Visa-free travel is largely determined through reciprocal agreements between governments. Countries experiencing conflict or strained diplomatic relations often find it more difficult to negotiate such agreements, leaving their citizens with fewer visa-free travel options.
Security concerns also influence visa policies. Countries may impose stricter entry requirements where there are concerns about irregular migration, document fraud or political instability.
A sharp mobility divide
The latest rankings highlight the uneven distribution of travel freedom across Africa.
While some African passports provide access to more than 100 destinations, others offer fewer than 30, creating a significant disparity in international mobility.
The rankings also show that many of the continent's weakest passports rely heavily on electronic visas (eVisas) to improve travel access. Although eVisas simplify the application process, they still require advance approval and documentation, making them less convenient than visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements.
Room for gradual improvement
The report suggests that improving passport strength requires long-term progress in governance, diplomatic relations, document security and political stability.
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At the same time, the continued expansion of digital visa systems could gradually improve mobility for citizens of lower-ranked countries, even where visa-free agreements remain limited.
For now, however, the weakest passports in Africa continue to reflect broader political, diplomatic and security realities that shape international travel opportunities.
10 weakest passports in Africa in 2026
Africa Rank
Country
Visa-free
Visa on Arrival
eVisa
Mobility Score
45
Guinea-Bissau
22
17
42
39
46
Djibouti
12
25
47
37
47
Democratic Republic of the Congo
14
22
40
36
48
Nigeria
22
13
40
35
49
Libya
13
22
40
35
50
Eritrea
10
25
45
35
51
South Sudan
12
20
42
32
52
Ethiopia
9
23
45
32
53
Sudan
10
21
46
31
54
Somalia
8
19
42
27
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