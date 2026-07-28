Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, currently serving jail term has apologised to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama over his 2024 campaign remarks while appealing for presidential clemency.

Jailed NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) has apologised to President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama for remarks made during the 2024 election campaign.

Wontumi's spokesperson says the apology is a gesture of goodwill and has appealed to President Mahama to consider granting him presidential clemency.

The apology comes as Wontumi serves a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted over illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

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Currently serving 20 year jail term, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has apologised to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama for remarks he made against them during the 2024 election campaign, according to Wontumi's spokesperson, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah.

The apology comes days after Wontumi began serving a 20-year prison sentence following his conviction by the High Court over illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve: Site structures belonging to Wontumi's mining company destroyed -

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Wontumi's spokesperson, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, said the apology was made in good faith while appealing to President Mahama to consider exercising his constitutional power to grant a pardon.

"The first call is to render an apology, and I think that is important. Former Chairman renders an apology to him if, at some stage, the conversations went overboard, which was never intended," Dr Boakye-Danquah said in an interview with Citi FM.

"Not at all. We are aware that in this country there are influences. If you are able to identify those influences and begin making amends, I think we build a better society for all of us to live in," he added.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi jailed for 20 years after conviction on 6 illegal mining charges

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The High Court convicted Wontumi on multiple charges related to illegal mining, including unlawfully assigning mineral rights without the required approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

He is currently serving his sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison while also facing a separate criminal case involving an alleged Exim Bank loan fraud, which has been adjourned to allow plea negotiations between the defence and the prosecution.