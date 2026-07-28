Relief for Ghanaians as GPRTU suspends proposed 30% fare increment

Ghanaians have received temporary relief from a planned increase in transport fares after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) suspended its proposed 30 percent fare adjustment following engagements with the Ministry of Transport.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended its planned 30% transport fare increase following a meeting with the Ministry of Transport.

The union cited rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and other operational expenses as reasons for seeking the fare adjustment.

GPRTU warned that it may revisit the fare increase if fuel prices rise further in the next pricing window.

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The transport union had pushed for the increment due to rising operational costs, including increases in fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses and other inputs required by commercial transport operators to run their businesses.

The decision to suspend the fare hike was reached during a closed-door meeting between the GPRTU and the Ministry of Transport, where the union presented its concerns over the growing financial pressure on drivers.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

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Speaking to Citi FM after the meeting, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union agreed to hold back on the increase after government assured them that steps were being taken to address concerns over fuel prices.

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“The meeting was about the proposed transport fare increment before the increment of petroleum products and other components that we use to run our businesses. We explained things to the ministry, and they also gave us their word,” he said.

“Our proposal was for the government to try to see to it that fuel prices will come down, and they told us that they have heard us and are working to ensure fuel prices drop.”

Mr Amoah, however, cautioned that the union may reconsider its decision if petroleum prices rise further in the coming weeks.

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GOIL, Star Oil increase fuel prices as petrol and diesel costs rise - See latest prices

“So there was a long deliberation, but we finally agreed that we will hold off on the increase, but then our own investigation proved that we will likely see another fuel price increase in the next pricing window,” he stated.

“If it happens that the fuel price goes up again, we will still approach them because if it goes up again, it will be difficult for the drivers to contain the pressure.”

The development comes at a time when some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have begun increasing pump prices, a development that could further increase operating costs for transport operators.

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Star Oil, for instance, adjusted the prices of petrol and diesel upwards by GH¢0.30 per litre from Saturday, July 26, 2026, citing rising international petroleum prices and exchange rate movements.

Also Read: Transport operators suspend planned fare increase after government fuel price cuts

The company’s Super petrol now sells at GH¢14.47 per litre, while diesel is priced at GH¢17.67 per litre.