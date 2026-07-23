Gov't to reallocate GH¢400 million to purchase more buses amid transport crisis

The government will reallocate GH¢400 million to acquire high-capacity buses for state-owned transport operators, including Metro Mass Transit and the State Transport Company (STC), as part of efforts to improve public transportation across the country.

Government will reallocate GH¢400 million to purchase high-capacity buses for Metro Mass Transit and STC.

The investment is aimed at tackling the transport crisis by expanding public transport capacity and reducing long commuter queues.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the initiative during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament.

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the intervention while presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, saying the investment is intended to expand public transport capacity and ease the burden on commuters.

"Government is committed to improving urban mobility and providing safe, reliable, and affordable public transport for Ghanaians," Dr Forson told Parliament.

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Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

He said the government would reallocate GH¢400 million to strengthen the fleets of the two state-owned transport companies.

"To this end, government is reallocating GH¢400 million for the acquisition of high-occupancy buses to strengthen the fleet of state-owned transport companies, including Metro Mass Transit and the State Transport Company," he said.

According to the Finance Minister, the additional buses will improve transport services along some of the country's busiest urban and intercity routes.

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He said the intervention forms part of the government's broader strategy to improve public transport while reducing commuters' dependence on private vehicles.

Trotro diaries

"This intervention will expand public transport capacity, particularly along high-demand urban and intercity routes, reducing long passenger queues during peak hours and providing commuters with a more reliable and efficient alternative to private vehicles," Dr Forson said.

The announcement comes as many commuters continue to face overcrowding, long waiting times and limited transport options during peak periods in especially in Accra.

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Intercity STC Coaches

If implemented as planned, the acquisition of the buses is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of Metro Mass Transit and STC, improve access to public transport and enhance mobility for thousands of passengers nationwide.