Metro Mass cuts intercity services to ease recent rush-hour Congestion in Accra
Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) has announced a temporary reduction of some intercity services to allocate more buses to intracity operations in Accra, in a move aimed at alleviating transport challenges in the capital.
The adjustment comes as part of coordinated efforts to ease congestion for commuters during peak morning and evening hours.
Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Head of Communications at MMT, Mohammed Mubarak Watara, explained that the decision followed directives from the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe. The Minister had met with Metro Mass management and its sister company to ensure additional buses were deployed to manage rush-hour congestion.
Mr Watara said:
So, Metro Mass, we are able to do that even though at the moment our fleet of buses is very low. We have been able to adjust. What we did is that we have extended our working hours and, most importantly, even though we do more intracity transport, we have had to increase our routes, not to every place because of our limited fleet.
He added that the company had intensified services on high-demand intracity routes. “For example, on the route to Adenta, we use the EV buses. All 10 of them have been working from 4:30 a.m., and even after 8:30 p.m., our buses are still running on the routes,” he confirmed.
Additional arrangements have also been made for commuters along the Kasoa corridor. “We also have Kaneshie to Kasoa. We have created another station in our yard for Kasoa commuters. Also, we have Circle to Amasaman and Nsawam,” Mr Watara explained.
To support the expanded intracity operations, Metro Mass has temporarily reduced the number of buses servicing long-distance routes to destinations such as Kumasi and Cape Coast. “We have reduced the number of buses that go to Kumasi and Cape Coast to make way for buses to serve the intracity commuters,” he said.
The intervention underscores the government’s broader efforts to address urban transport challenges, including vehicle shortages and what authorities describe as rent-seeking by some private transport operators. The Ministry of Transport is scheduled to meet with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to discuss solutions for managing congestion and improving commuter services across Accra.
