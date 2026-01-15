Advertisement

Metro Mass cuts intercity services to ease recent rush-hour Congestion in Accra

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:15 - 15 January 2026
Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT)
Metro Mass Transit reduces intercity services to free up buses for intracity routes, aiming to ease rush-hour congestion and improve commuter transport in Accra.
Advertisement

Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) has announced a temporary reduction of some intercity services to allocate more buses to intracity operations in Accra, in a move aimed at alleviating transport challenges in the capital.

Advertisement

The adjustment comes as part of coordinated efforts to ease congestion for commuters during peak morning and evening hours.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Head of Communications at MMT, Mohammed Mubarak Watara, explained that the decision followed directives from the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe. The Minister had met with Metro Mass management and its sister company to ensure additional buses were deployed to manage rush-hour congestion.

ALSO READ: Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation

The Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Saboba, Joseph Bukari Nikpe
Advertisement

Mr Watara said:

So, Metro Mass, we are able to do that even though at the moment our fleet of buses is very low. We have been able to adjust. What we did is that we have extended our working hours and, most importantly, even though we do more intracity transport, we have had to increase our routes, not to every place because of our limited fleet.

He added that the company had intensified services on high-demand intracity routes. “For example, on the route to Adenta, we use the EV buses. All 10 of them have been working from 4:30 a.m., and even after 8:30 p.m., our buses are still running on the routes,” he confirmed.

ALSO READ: Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)

Additional arrangements have also been made for commuters along the Kasoa corridor. “We also have Kaneshie to Kasoa. We have created another station in our yard for Kasoa commuters. Also, we have Circle to Amasaman and Nsawam,” Mr Watara explained.

Advertisement
Trotro

To support the expanded intracity operations, Metro Mass has temporarily reduced the number of buses servicing long-distance routes to destinations such as Kumasi and Cape Coast. “We have reduced the number of buses that go to Kumasi and Cape Coast to make way for buses to serve the intracity commuters,” he said.

ALSO READ: University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement

The intervention underscores the government’s broader efforts to address urban transport challenges, including vehicle shortages and what authorities describe as rent-seeking by some private transport operators. The Ministry of Transport is scheduled to meet with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to discuss solutions for managing congestion and improving commuter services across Accra.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama
Entertainment
15.01.2026
I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama
Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.
Sports
15.01.2026
CAF hands Samuel Eto’o 4-game ban over misconduct at AFCON
Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for Travellers: 2026 Rankings
News
15.01.2026
Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for Travellers: 2026 Rankings
First Atlantic Bank secures Liberian license in strategic West Africa expansion
Business
15.01.2026
First Atlantic Bank secures Liberian license in strategic West Africa expansion
Here are 5 Side Hustles You Can Do at Your Workplace
Lifestyle
15.01.2026
Here are 5 Side Hustles You Can Do at Your Workplace
FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand surges past half a billion applications
Sports
15.01.2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand surges past half a billion applications