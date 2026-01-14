Advertisement

Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:03 - 14 January 2026
Trotro
The Transport Ministry will meet GPRTU as the government tackles vehicle shortages and rent-seeking by transport operators in Accra. Officials urge compliance with regulated fares to protect commuters.
The Ministry of Transport has signalled decisive action to address artificial shortages in Accra’s public transport system, following reports that some operators are engaging in what officials describe as rent-seeking behaviour.

The issue was highlighted by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

Speaking to the public, Kwakye Ofosu explained that the problem stems from some operators attempting to exploit recent reductions in fuel prices.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu
He stated:

First of all, what has happened? Is that there are some transport operators who are engaging in rent-seeking behaviour because ordinarily transportation is a largely private sector-driven activity in Ghana. We have these transport unions, GPRTU and what have you, who organise transport systems that convey the generality of our people.

The Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Saboba, Joseph Bukari Nikpe

He noted that following a 15% reduction in transport fares announced by transport unions after fuel price cuts, some operators created artificial shortages to compel commuters to pay higher fares. Kwakye Ofosu added:

Now, some of these operators do not go to the designated spots. They roam in the hope that the shortage that is created will compel passengers or commuters to part with more money than they should ordinarily pay. They are creating scarcity to drive up prices so that they can engage in rent-seeking behaviour. It is unlawful activity and it must be looked at.

The minister confirmed that the Transport Ministry has already taken steps to alleviate the situation, including deploying additional STC vehicles and expediting repairs for Metro Mass Transit buses.

He said:

He has ordered their expedited servicing to ensure that in a matter of days, they are back on the route, but they will operate outside of their normal routes and schedules in order to take care of the present congestion that is going on.

Looking ahead, Kwakye Ofosu revealed that the Transport Minister has requested a meeting with GPRTU and other operators to address the rent-seeking behaviour and ensure compliance with agreed fares.

He emphasised:

We urge the transport operators to adhere to the normal practice that we have known all these years and avoid this rent-seeking behaviour which is needlessly creating difficulties for passengers and commuters.

The government continues to stress that public transport in Ghana is largely private sector-driven, but operators must follow the rules and avoid exploiting commuters through artificial shortages, particularly in light of recent reductions in fuel and spare part costs.

