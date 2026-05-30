GPRTU announces 20% transport fare increment effective June 2

Public transport fares in Ghana will increase by 20% from June 2, 2026, following a decision by the GPRTU and transport operators who cite rising fuel prices, spare parts costs and growing operational expenses.

Public transport fares across Ghana will increase by 20% from June 2, 2026, affecting trotros, shared taxis and inter-city transport services.

Transport operators say the increase has been driven by rising fuel prices, spare parts costs and vehicle maintenance expenses, which have made operations increasingly difficult.

Updated fare charts will be displayed at lorry stations nationwide, while task forces and the Police MTTD are expected to enforce compliance and sanction overcharging.

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Commuters across Ghana will pay more for public transportation from June 2, 2026, following the announcement of a 20% increase in transport fares by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

The nationwide fare adjustment will affect all categories of public transport, including intra-city trotro services, inter-city transport and shared taxis.

Bus conductor (mate) collecting money from a passenger

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In a statement issued on May 30, the transport operators attributed the increase to the rising cost of fuel, spare parts and vehicle maintenance, arguing that the growing operational expenses have become unsustainable for drivers and vehicle owners.

According to the operators:

These rising operational costs have made it difficult for drivers and vehicle owners to maintain vehicles and remain in business.

The unions explained that prices of key vehicle consumables, including tyres, engine oil, batteries and other spare parts, have witnessed significant increases in recent months, putting further pressure on the transport sector.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

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The latest increment comes barely six weeks after transport operators agreed to maintain existing fares following government intervention to reduce fuel prices.

In April, transport unions suspended plans to increase fares after the government announced reductions in petroleum prices, including a GH¢2.00 per litre cut in diesel prices and a GH¢0.36 reduction in petrol prices.

At the time, the GPRTU said it would monitor the impact of the fuel price relief measures before taking any decision on fares.

Transport fare adjustments often trigger corresponding increases in the prices of goods and services due to higher distribution and commuting costs.

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To ensure compliance, transport operators have directed that updated fare charts be displayed at lorry stations nationwide before the implementation date.

Passengers have been advised to verify approved fares at terminals and avoid paying unapproved charges.

The unions also warned drivers against charging above the approved rates.

"Our task force, working with Police MTTD, will monitor compliance at major stations. Anyone found overcharging will face sanctions," the statement said.